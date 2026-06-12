The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched an ambitious drive to build Africa's healthcare independence, posit…

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched an ambitious drive to build Africa's healthcare independence, positioning local innovation as the foundation for continental medical resilience.

NASENI's Sovereignty Vision

Agency officials outlined the initiative at a stakeholders' forum in Abuja, arguing that Africa's reliance on imported medical technologies has created dangerous vulnerabilities in health systems across the continent. The strategy centres on developing indigenous capacity to manufacture essential medical equipment, diagnostic tools, and pharmaceutical inputs domestically.

Health & Medicine · NASENI Champions Healthcare Sovereignty Through Local Innovation Push

NASENI Executive Director Mr. Olufemi Odusanya addressed delegates, stating that the agency will prioritise research and development in health technology sectors where Nigeria and other African nations currently depend on foreign suppliers. The initiative targets a reduction in medical import bills while simultaneously building skilled manufacturing capability on the continent.

Innovation Hubs and Research Priorities

The agency plans to establish specialised innovation centres in Katsina, Owerri, and Lagos to serve as incubators for medical device development. These facilities will focus on producing solar-powered cold chain equipment for vaccine storage, low-cost diagnostic kits for tropical diseases, and portable ultrasound machines designed for rural clinic settings.

Partnerships with five Nigerian universities will anchor the research programme. Officials disclosed that initial funding of 2.4 billion naira has been allocated for the first phase of prototype development. The centres will also train technicians capable of maintaining and repairing medical equipment currently discarded due to lack of local expertise.

Medical Device Manufacturing Targets

NASENI has identified priority products for local production, including surgical instruments, hospital furniture, laboratory consumables, and personal protective equipment. Agency projections suggest domestic manufacturing could supply up to 40 percent of Nigeria's hospital equipment needs within five years, replacing currently imported items.

The programme extends beyond Nigeria's borders. NASENI officials confirmed discussions with counterparts in Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda about technology sharing and coordinated procurement. A continental framework for medical technology standards is also under development to facilitate cross-border collaboration.

Workforce Development Strategy

Shortages of skilled biomedical engineers and technicians plague health facilities across Africa. NASENI's initiative addresses this gap through vocational training partnerships with technical colleges in six states. Graduates will receive certification recognised across the Economic Community of West African States, enabling labour mobility within the region.

The training programme aims to certify 500 biomedical technicians annually by 2026. Agency data indicates that equipment failure rates in Nigerian hospitals exceed 60 percent due to inadequate maintenance, a problem officials believe improved workforce capacity can substantially reduce.

Economic Impact Projections

Nigeria spends approximately 10 billion dollars annually on medical imports, including equipment, pharmaceuticals, and consumables. NASENI officials argue that strategic investment in local production could redirect significant portions of this spending toward domestic manufacturers, stimulating industrial growth while improving health outcomes.

The initiative is projected to create an estimated 15,000 direct jobs in medical device manufacturing and related services within its first five years. Secondary employment effects in supply chains, distribution, and maintenance could multiply this figure substantially, according to agency economic modelling.

Regulatory and Quality Challenges

Manufacturers and healthcare administrators at the forum identified regulatory bottlenecks as a major obstacle to local production growth. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control currently requires extensive certification processes that can delay product launches by several years.

NASENI announced plans to work with regulatory authorities on an accelerated approval pathway for domestically manufactured medical devices meeting international quality standards. The agency will also establish testing facilities where manufacturers can verify product compliance before submitting formal applications.

What Comes Next

The first innovation centre in Katsina is scheduled to become operational by the third quarter of 2025. Agency officials will present detailed project timelines and partnership frameworks at the African Science and Technology Ministers' Conference scheduled for March in Nairobi. Interested manufacturers and research institutions can submit proposals through NASENI's newly launched online portal.

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