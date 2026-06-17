Two of Morocco's most influential players will miss the World Cup after injuries sustained during final preparations forced them out of coach Walid Regr…

Two of Morocco's most influential players will miss the World Cup after injuries sustained during final preparations forced them out of coach Walid Regragui's squad. Nayef Aguerd, the West Ham United defender who has become a cornerstone of Morocco's backline, and Sevilla winger Omar Ezzalzouli both suffered injuries that medical staff determined would require extended recovery time.

The news landed hours before Morocco's squad was required to be finalised and submitted to FIFA, leaving the coaching staff scrambling to name replacements. Both players had featured heavily in Morocco's qualifying campaign and were expected to play significant roles in the tournament.

Injuries End Aguerd's Second World Cup Dream

Environment & Nature · Morocco's World Cup Hopes Take a Hit as Aguerd, Ezzalzouli Ruled Out

Aguerd, 27, had been nursing a persistent hamstring problem that plagued his Premier League season with West Ham. The Morocco centre-back made only 14 league appearances during the 2023-2024 campaign due to the injury, which ultimately proved too severe for him to be considered match-ready for the tournament.

Sources close to the Moroccan football federation indicated that the medical team explored every option before concluding that Aguerd could not be included in the final squad. His absence removes a vital piece from a defence that kept five clean sheets during African World Cup qualifying.

Regragui acknowledged the setback in a brief statement issued through the federation. "Losing players of this quality so close to the tournament is incredibly difficult," the coach said. "But this squad has depth, and those who come in will be ready to fight."

Ezzalzouli's Setback Ends Rapid Rise

For Ezzalzouli, the injury represents a cruel twist for a player whose career has been on a steep upward trajectory. The 22-year-old, born in Spain but representing Morocco internationally, burst onto the scene with his energetic performances at Sevilla, earning a regular starting berth under coach Diego Alonso.

He suffered the injury during a training session three days before Morocco's World Cup opener, according to Moroccan sports newspaper AlYaoum24. The nature of the injury has not been officially disclosed, but reports suggest it will require surgery.

Ezzalzouli made his Morocco debut in 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite with his direct running and work rate. His versatility allowed Regragui to deploy him in multiple attacking positions, making him a valuable tactical option for the tournament.

Squad Depth Put to the Test

Morocco, drawn in a competitive group at the World Cup, now faces the challenge of replacing two starters without disrupting the team chemistry that carried them through qualifying. The squad still includes established defenders like Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, and captain Romain Saïss.

Young centre-back Nayef Aguerd's replacement is expected to come from either Badr Benoun or Mohamed Chibi, both of whom were part of Morocco's extended training camp squad. The challenge for Regragui is integrating new faces into a defensive unit that has operated with consistency throughout qualifying.

Morocco's World Cup Group Stage Fixtures

Morocco's World Cup campaign begins against a competitive opponent in Group F. The Atlas Lions will need to adjust their approach without two key players who were central to their tactical plans. The squad's first match comes within days of this announcement, leaving minimal preparation time for any replacements to settle into the team.

Regragui took charge of Morocco in August 2023 following the departure of Vahid Halilhodzic, leading the team through a turbulent period of management changes to secure World Cup qualification. He now faces his first major tournament test under difficult circumstances.

The Moroccan Football Federation confirmed that replacement players had been identified and would be formally added to the squad registration before the FIFA deadline. The federation expressed disappointment but emphasised confidence in the squad's overall strength.

Supporters gathered outside the Moroccan training base in Settat expressed frustration at the timing of the injuries, with some calling for improvements in the federation's medical and conditioning programmes. The federation has previously faced criticism over player welfare during intense international windows.

Morocco enters the World Cup having secured their place through a dramatic qualifying run that included victories over stronger-ranked opponents. The team's blend of European-based players and domestic talent was viewed as one of Morocco's strongest tournament squads in recent history.

What Comes Next for Morocco

The replacement players will travel to join the squad in Qatar within 24 hours of the official announcement. Morocco's coaching staff will need to conduct emergency tactical sessions to integrate the new arrivals before their opening match.

Football observers will watch closely to see how Regragui reshapes his squad strategy. The loss of Aguerd, in particular, removes a player whose aerial presence and leadership were expected to anchor the defence against physically imposing opponents.

The next 48 hours will determine whether Morocco can absorb this setback and still emerge as a genuine threat in Group F. The team's response to adversity may ultimately define their World Cup campaign.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The Atlas Lions will need to adjust their approach without two key players who were central to their tactical plans. He now faces his first major tournament test under difficult circumstances.Moroccan Football Federation RespondsThe Moroccan Football Federation confirmed that replacement players had been identified and would be formally added to the squad registration before the FIFA deadline. — panapress.org Editorial Team