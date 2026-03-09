The Daily Maverick has condemned the recent postponement of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), highlighting how it reflects the systemic undervaluation of women’s soccer across the continent. The announcement, made last week, has sparked outrage among players, fans, and advocates for gender equality in sports.

WAFCON Postponement Details and Reactions

Originally scheduled to take place in July 2024, the WAFCON has been postponed due to logistical challenges and disputes over funding. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) cited various issues, including inadequate infrastructure and insufficient support for women’s teams, as reasons for the delay. Prominent figures in African sports, including Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala, have publicly expressed their disappointment, calling the decision a setback for women's empowerment in sports.

Daily Maverick Slams WAFCON Postponement: Proof Women's Soccer Is Undervalued

The Broader Implications for Women's Sports in Africa

This postponement not only affects the immediate future of women’s soccer in Africa but also underscores a larger issue: the lack of prioritisation of women's sports by governing bodies. The Daily Maverick analysis points out that this is emblematic of a broader trend where women’s sports receive significantly less funding and media coverage compared to their male counterparts. This disparity raises concerns about the long-term development of women's soccer on the continent, which is crucial for achieving gender equality in sports.

How This Relates to African Development Goals

The postponement of WAFCON is a stark reminder of the challenges African nations face in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5, which aims for gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls. Investing in women's sports is not only about fairness; it contributes to the overall development of communities, inspiring young girls to pursue athletics and helping to build a healthier society. According to a recent report, countries that invest in women's sports see improved health outcomes and economic opportunities for women, which is vital for holistic national growth.

Opportunities Amidst the Challenges

Despite these setbacks, there are opportunities for stakeholders to rethink how women’s soccer is approached in Africa. The Daily Maverick has called for increased investment in women's leagues and better support systems for female athletes. With the global spotlight on women’s sports growing, African countries have the chance to harness this momentum to elevate their women's teams and create sustainable infrastructures that could lead to greater success on the international stage.

What Comes Next for African Women's Soccer?

The immediate future of women’s soccer in Africa now hangs in the balance. Stakeholders, including governments, sports federations, and private entities, need to come together to address the issues that led to WAFCON's postponement. Ensuring that women's soccer receives the necessary attention and resources could pave the way for a more equitable sporting landscape in Africa. As the Daily Maverick outlines, the time for action is now if we are to prevent the stagnation of women’s sports and truly embrace the spirit of the Africa Cup.