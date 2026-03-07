As Ethiopia grapples with the aftermath of its last civil war, a group of young female veterans is raising their voices against the prospect of further conflict. These women, who fought valiantly in the Tigray conflict, are now advocating for peace and stability in their nation.

Young Female Fighters Reflect on War's Toll

The civil war in Ethiopia, which erupted in late 2020, has left deep scars on the nation’s socio-political fabric, especially among its young female population. Many of these women took up arms, driven by a mix of patriotism and the desire for empowerment. However, their experiences have taught them that war brings devastation, not progress. "We want to ensure that no other young women have to go through what we did," stated one former combatant recalling her harrowing experiences on the battlefield.

Lessons Learned and the Call for Governance Reform

The female veterans are advocating for governance reforms that prioritise peacebuilding and reconciliation. They believe that their unique experiences can inform policies that prevent future conflicts. By sharing their stories, they hope to inspire a new direction in Ethiopia's politics, one that fosters inclusivity and stability. "We need leaders who understand the value of dialogue and collaboration rather than those who resort to violence," another veteran asserted.

Impact on Development Goals: A Pan-African Perspective

This call for peace aligns closely with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasises the importance of conflict resolution, good governance, and sustainable development. The ongoing instability in Ethiopia has implications for broader regional stability and economic growth, not just for Ethiopia but for neighbouring countries like Nigeria. As conflicts in one nation often affect political and economic climates in others, the push for peace in Ethiopia could serve as a stabilising force in the region.

Health and Education: Rebuilding After Conflict

The ramifications of civil war extend far beyond immediate violence, impacting crucial sectors such as health and education. The female veterans are advocating for investments in these areas, arguing that a focus on rebuilding infrastructure and providing quality education can help prevent future conflicts. "When young people have access to education and healthcare, they are less likely to turn to violence," one veteran explained. This perspective underscores the need for holistic development strategies that address the root causes of conflict.

What Comes Next: Monitoring Ethiopia's Progress

As these women take a stand, their efforts to promote peace and stability in Ethiopia warrant close attention. The international community, including organisations focused on gender equality and human rights, should support these initiatives. The outcomes of their advocacy could provide valuable insights into how female involvement in peace processes can lead to sustainable development and governance reforms. As the world watches, Ethiopia stands at a crossroads; the choices made now could determine its future direction and impact on regional stability.