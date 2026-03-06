During the Africa Gas Forum in Cape Town, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, highlighted the escalating global conflicts driven by competition over natural resources. Mantashe's remarks come as African nations grapple with their development goals amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Resource Conflicts and African Development Goals

Mantashe explained that the competition for resources, particularly energy, is at the heart of many international conflicts today. He pointed out that African countries, rich in natural resources, face unique challenges in leveraging these assets for sustainable development. The minister emphasised the need for African nations to unite and develop a cohesive strategy to manage their resources effectively in a way that promotes economic growth and stability.

Impacts on Infrastructure and Governance

The minister warned that without improved governance and infrastructure, Africa risks falling victim to foreign interests that seek to exploit its resources. Mantashe noted, "If we do not manage our resources, others will come and manage them for us." This statement underscores the critical need for African nations to invest in local governance structures and infrastructure projects that can support their economic ambitions.

Health and Education: Overlooked Sectors

Mantashe's comments also highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of resource management: the need to channel energy revenues into health and education. He argued that sustainable resource management can provide the necessary funding to improve these sectors, ultimately leading to a more educated workforce and a healthier population. This aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to transform the continent through inclusive development.

Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges posed by global conflicts over resources, Mantashe pointed out that this situation also presents significant opportunities for African nations. By collaborating on energy projects and sharing technology, African countries can develop their resources responsibly and sustainably. For instance, Nigeria, a significant player in the continent’s energy landscape, could benefit from partnerships with South Africa in renewable energy, which could enhance both nations' energy security and economic prospects.

What’s Next for Africa?

As Mantashe concluded his address, he called for African leaders to not only recognise the gravity of the ongoing resource conflicts but also to take decisive action towards building a united front. The upcoming African Union summit in Addis Ababa is expected to address these pressing issues, and observers will be watching closely for any commitments made towards collective resource management. For Nigeria, the Cape Town developments could signal a shift in how it approaches its resource governance, particularly given the current economic challenges it faces.