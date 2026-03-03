Daba Finance has revealed a troubling trend in the African tech landscape: while funding for technology startups has rebounded, female representation in these ventures has markedly declined. This situation raises concerns about gender equity in Africa's burgeoning economy and the implications for sustainable development across the continent.

Funding Surge Amidst Gender Disparity

According to a recent report from Daba Finance, African tech startups attracted over $5 billion in funding in 2023, a significant increase from previous years. However, female-led startups received only 10% of this funding—down from 15% in 2022. This stark contrast highlights a critical issue: while investment is flowing into the tech sector, women entrepreneurs are being increasingly sidelined.

Why Gender Representation Matters

The decline in female representation is alarming, particularly in light of the African Union's Agenda 2063, which aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment as key components of economic growth. Gender inclusivity is not just a matter of equity; it is also essential for harnessing the full potential of Africa's human resources.

The Broader Economic Context

The rebound in tech funding comes at a time when many African countries are striving to enhance their economic growth through innovation and technology. However, the underrepresentation of women in this sector could hinder progress. Studies have shown that diverse teams are more innovative and better at problem-solving. Therefore, excluding women from the tech funding narrative could stifle the continent's development goals.

Challenges Facing Female Entrepreneurs

Several barriers contribute to the declining representation of women in tech funding. Access to capital remains a significant hurdle, with many female entrepreneurs facing biases from investors who may prefer male-led ventures. Additionally, societal norms and lack of mentorship opportunities often deter women from pursuing careers in technology. These challenges highlight the need for targeted initiatives to support female founders.

Opportunities for Change

Despite the current trend, there are several opportunities to improve female representation in the tech sector. Governments and private sectors can implement policies that promote gender equity in funding distribution. Initiatives aimed at fostering mentorship and networking for women in tech can also play a crucial role in addressing the gender gap.

What’s Next for Africa’s Tech Landscape?

The future of Africa’s tech sector could benefit significantly from reversing the trend of declining female representation. Stakeholders must work collectively to ensure that women are not left behind in this economic resurgence. As the continent seeks to meet its development goals, prioritising gender equity in tech funding will be vital for sustainable growth.