Samsung has launched a new initiative to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria’s mobile device and electronic repair sector through the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme. The move, announced in Lagos on 15 May, aims to strengthen local tech infrastructure and create jobs in a country where mobile technology is a key driver of economic activity. The programme, backed by Samsung’s regional office, focuses on providing training, equipment, and financial support to 500 repair businesses across the country.

SMEs Get a Boost in Nigeria's Tech Sector

The initiative marks a significant step in Samsung’s broader strategy to empower African entrepreneurs. The Equity Equivalent Investment Programme, a partnership between Samsung and the Nigerian government, offers grants and technical assistance to repair shops. The first batch of 100 businesses received funding and training in Lagos, with plans to expand to Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt. The programme’s goal is to reduce reliance on imported devices and promote local innovation.

economy-business · Samsung Funds Repair SMEs via Equity Programme in Lagos

“This is not just about repair services,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior official at the Nigerian Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. “It’s about building a sustainable tech ecosystem that can support the country’s digital ambitions.” The initiative is expected to create over 2,000 jobs in the next two years, according to the ministry’s projections.

Addressing a Critical Gap in the Economy

Nigeria’s tech sector has grown rapidly in recent years, but the country still faces a significant challenge in maintaining and repairing the devices that power this growth. A 2023 report by the National Bureau of Statistics found that only 15% of mobile devices in the country are repaired locally, with the rest either discarded or sent abroad for servicing. Samsung’s initiative directly addresses this gap by equipping local technicians with the skills and tools needed to repair a wide range of devices.

The programme also aligns with Nigeria’s National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which emphasizes the need for job creation and technological self-sufficiency. By investing in repair SMEs, Samsung is not only supporting local entrepreneurs but also contributing to the broader goal of reducing the country’s dependence on foreign technology.

How Samsung’s Investment Fits into Africa’s Development Goals

The move by Samsung reflects a growing trend of multinational corporations investing in Africa’s digital economy. The African Development Bank has identified technology and innovation as key pillars of the continent’s development, and initiatives like this one are seen as vital for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 9, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure and promoting inclusive industrialization.

“Samsung’s investment in Nigeria’s repair sector is a game-changer,” said Dr. Nia Nwosu, an economic analyst at the University of Lagos. “It’s not just about the immediate economic impact—it’s about building long-term capacity and fostering a culture of innovation.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, the programme faces challenges. One of the main hurdles is the lack of standardised repair certifications across the country. Without a unified system, it is difficult to ensure quality and safety. However, the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme aims to address this by working with local universities and technical institutes to develop a certification framework.

Another challenge is the availability of spare parts. Many repair shops rely on imported components, which can be expensive and time-consuming to source. Samsung is working with local suppliers to establish a more reliable and cost-effective supply chain, which could significantly reduce repair costs for consumers.

What’s Next for the Programme?

The next phase of the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme is set to begin in July, with an additional 400 SMEs expected to join. The Nigerian government has pledged to provide tax incentives for participating businesses, further encouraging local participation. Samsung has also announced plans to expand the programme to other African countries, including Kenya and Ghana, as part of its regional strategy.

For now, the focus remains on Nigeria, where the initiative could serve as a model for other developing economies. With a clear roadmap and strong government support, the programme has the potential to transform the country’s tech landscape and contribute to broader African development goals.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about samsung funds repair smes via equity programme in lagos? Samsung has launched a new initiative to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria’s mobile device and electronic repair sector through the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme. Why does this matter for economy-business? The programme, backed by Samsung’s regional office, focuses on providing training, equipment, and financial support to 500 repair businesses across the country. What are the key facts about samsung funds repair smes via equity programme in lagos? The Equity Equivalent Investment Programme, a partnership between Samsung and the Nigerian government, offers grants and technical assistance to repair shops.

Editorial Opinion How Samsung’s Investment Fits into Africa’s Development Goals The move by Samsung reflects a growing trend of multinational corporations investing in Africa’s digital economy. The African Development Bank has identified technology and innovation as key pillars of the continent’s development, and initiatives like this one are seen as vital for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 9, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure and promoting inclusive industrialization. — panapress.org Editorial Team