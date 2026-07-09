Boats crowd the shoreline at Goderich, a fishing village outside Freetown, where men have worked the Atlantic for generations. Today, many of them sit i…

Boats crowd the shoreline at Goderich, a fishing village outside Freetown, where men have worked the Atlantic for generations. Today, many of them sit idle, blaming industrial Chinese trawlers for emptying the waters they once considered their own.

The dispute centres on access to Sierra Leone's coastal waters, where local fishing communities say foreign vessels operating under bilateral agreements have depleted fish stocks that sustained villages for centuries. The African reported this week that Sierra Leonean fishermen are calling on their government to renegotiate or cancel fishing deals they say benefit foreign operators at the expense of local livelihoods.

A Way of Life Under Threat

Health & Medicine · Chinese Trawlers Empty Sierra Leone Waters — Fishermen Demand Government Action

At the Goderich beachfront, fisherman Mohamed Kargbo described how his daily catch has dwindled over the past five years. "Before, I could fill my canoe by noon," he told local media. "Now I am lucky to get enough for my family." His experience mirrors that of hundreds of small-scale fishers along Sierra Leone's coastline, a stretch of approximately 600 kilometres.

The communities here operate under a simple model: wooden canoes, hand-made nets, and fish sold the same morning at local markets. They have no refrigeration, no fuel subsidies, and no political connections. When industrial vessels sweep through their fishing grounds, these men say they have nowhere to turn.

Who Owns the Rights to Sierra Leone's Sea

Sierra Leone's government has signed fishing agreements with foreign fleets for decades. These deals allow vessels from China, the European Union, and other partners to operate in national waters in exchange for fees paid to the state treasury. Supporters argue the revenue helps fund public services. Critics say the terms favour large-scale operations over local food security.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources oversees licensing and monitors compliance through a mix of patrol boats and satellite tracking. Officials acknowledge that enforcement remains uneven across a coastline that stretches past remote villages with little infrastructure. The ministry declined to specify how many Chinese vessels currently hold active licenses.

What the Numbers Show

Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization indicates West African nations lose an estimated $1.5 billion annually to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Sierra Leone's Exclusive Economic Zone covers roughly 165,000 square nautical miles. Local fishing associations estimate that industrial fleets now harvest more than 60 percent of commercially viable fish stocks in accessible waters.

These figures are disputed by some government officials, who argue that stocks fluctuate naturally and that climate change affects ocean temperatures and fish migration patterns. But fishermen along the coast say the change is visible. Where their grandfathers pulled sardine nets by the tonne, today's boats return half-full.

Local Economies Feel the Strain

The consequences extend beyond the boats. In fishing-dependent villages, women who smoke and salt fish for market report shorter supply seasons. Markets in Freetown have seen prices rise for locally caught species, while cheaper imported frozen fish has filled the gap. Nutritionists warn that reduced local fish consumption affects protein intake among low-income households.

The Sierra Leone Artisanal Fishermen's Union has organised peaceful demonstrations in recent months, demanding that authorities set aside protected zones where only small-scale canoes may operate. Union leader Samuel Conteh said his members are not opposed to all foreign investment but want limits that allow coastal communities to survive.

Government Response and Policy Debate

Authorities have not announced any changes to current fishing agreements. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Fisheries said the government is reviewing its maritime policies and will engage with community stakeholders before making decisions. No timeline was given for when that review might conclude.

Some analysts point to a broader pattern across West Africa, where governments balance foreign investment against local food security. Guinea, Senegal, and Ghana have all faced similar tensions, with varying approaches to protecting small-scale fisheries.

What Comes Next

Fishermen in Sierra Leone say they cannot wait for lengthy policy reviews. For many families, the fishing season is already here. The next few months will determine whether their nets stay in storage or return to water that may or may not hold enough fish to make the trip worthwhile.

International environmental groups have called for greater transparency in fishing license records, arguing that public oversight helps prevent overfishing. Whether Sierra Leone's government moves toward stronger protections for local boats will likely shape the debate for months to come.

See Also