The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Development Credit and Export Credit, known as ICIEC, has committed $626 million in financin…

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Development Credit and Export Credit, known as ICIEC, has committed $626 million in financing for Nigeria's Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. The agreement, announced at the 2026 IsDB Annual Meeting, positions the infrastructure deal as one of the largest Islamic finance instruments supporting Nigerian road construction this year.

ICIEC Commits $626 Million to Coastal Highway

The financing arrives through a Labelled Sukuk structure, a Sharia-compliant bond mechanism that divides asset ownership into units purchased by investors. ICIEC, which operates as a multilateral investment insurance agency within the Islamic Development Bank group, confirmed the commitment during a formal ceremony attended by senior Nigerian officials and IsDB representatives.

Economy & Business · IsDB Unit Backs $626m Lagos-Calabar Highway in Landmark Islamic Finance Deal

Local media reported that the deal represents ICIEC's first major infrastructure insurance and reinsurance package for Nigeria in 2026. The coastal highway, spanning over 700 kilometres from Lagos to Calabar, has faced repeated delays due to funding gaps and land acquisition disputes along its route through multiple states.

What the Labelled Sukuk Structure Means for Nigeria

Islamic finance operates under strict religious principles prohibiting interest payments. A Sukuk differs from conventional bonds because investors purchase undivided shares in a specific asset or business venture, receiving profit-sharing returns instead of fixed interest. The Labelled designation confirms the instrument complies with Sharia law as certified by an internal review committee.

For Nigeria, the Sukuk structure opens access to capital markets across the Middle East and Southeast Asia where Islamic finance is dominant. The country has previously issued sovereign Sukuk bonds to fund infrastructure projects, but ICIEC's involvement adds a layer of investment insurance that typically reassures international backers concerned about political or commercial risks.

How This Differs from Conventional Road Bonds

Traditional infrastructure bonds require regular coupon payments regardless of project performance. Sukuk holders maintain actual ownership stakes in the highway asset, meaning returns fluctuate based on toll revenues and operational income. ICIEC's insurance wing mitigates risks such as expropriation, contract frustration, and currency inconvertibility that could otherwise deter foreign participation.

Nigeria's Ministry of Finance has not disclosed the specific profit-sharing ratio or maturity timeline for the instrument. The government expects construction to accelerate significantly once the capital deployment begins, targeting completion within the original five-year timeframe announced during the project's launch phase.

Nigeria's Coastal Corridor Ambitions

The Lagos-Calabar highway forms the backbone of Nigeria's National Economic Council plan to link major commercial centres along the Atlantic coastline. The route passes through Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, connecting ports, industrial zones, and agricultural regions that currently lack reliable road access.

Federal authorities argue the corridor will unlock an estimated $12 billion in annual trade once fully operational, cutting transport costs by up to 40 percent for goods moving between eastern and western Nigeria. Critics point out that previous administrations announced similar highway proposals without delivering measurable progress on the ground.

The current administration under President Bola Tinubu inherited the project and pledged to accelerate construction after taking office in May 2023. ICIEC's financing commitment suggests international institutions view the current government's execution capacity more favourably than their predecessors.

The Islamic Development Bank group has financed more than $8 billion in projects across Nigeria over the past two decades, focusing on energy, transportation, and agriculture sectors. ICIEC's specific mandate involves insuring investments against non-commercial risks that standard commercial insurers avoid.

At the 2026 Annual Meeting, IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser highlighted Nigeria as a priority country for expanded cooperation. The bank's Jeddah headquarters confirmed that total IsDB commitments to Nigeria reached $2.1 billion during the 2024-2025 financial cycle, with infrastructure accounting for nearly 60 percent of approved funding.

ICIEC CEO Asharf Esmail Seckjee described the coastal highway deal as representative of the corporation's strategy to support transformative connectivity projects across member nations. The insurer- guarantor typically operates in markets where conventional political risk insurance providers decline coverage due to perceived instability or regulatory uncertainty.

Economic and Development Impact Projections

Government forecasts estimate the highway will generate approximately 50,000 direct construction jobs during the building phase, with an additional 200,000 indirect positions in logistics, hospitality, and local services along the corridor. The project also aims to reduce the current average journey time between Lagos and Calabar from 14 hours to under 6 hours once completed.

Nigeria's road network suffers from chronic underinvestment, with the Federal Ministry of Works reporting that over 60 percent of national highways require complete rehabilitation. The World Bank estimates that poor infrastructure costs the Nigerian economy approximately 4 percent of GDP annually through vehicle maintenance, fuel waste, and lost trade opportunities.

Export credit facilities included in the ICIEC package will allow Nigerian businesses to access financing for goods moving through the new corridor, potentially boosting non-oil exports to neighbouring countries via improved cross-border road connections.

Risks and Implementation Questions

Despite the financing commitment, significant hurdles remain before construction reaches full capacity. Land compensation disputes have already triggered protests in several coastal communities, particularly in the Niger Delta region where oil infrastructure and community land rights create complex overlapping claims.

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority has not confirmed whether additional conventional financing will complement the Sukuk proceeds. Environmental groups have raised concerns about mangrove destruction and coastal erosion impacts along the proposed route through protected wetland areas.

Currency risk presents another challenge. ICIEC typically structures policies in hard currencies, but toll revenues collected in naira may struggle to cover profit-sharing obligations if the local currency continues depreciating against the dollar and riyal.

What Happens Next

Federal Ministry of Works officials indicated that ground-breaking ceremonies for the first completed segments will occur before the end of the current fiscal year. The government plans to issue construction tenders for the remaining sections within the next 90 days, with prequalification documents already available through the Bureau of Public Procurement website.

ICIEC representatives stated they will conduct quarterly progress reviews to ensure funds are deployed according to the agreed schedule. The next formal assessment is scheduled for September, when Nigerian authorities must demonstrate measurable civil works completion rates to maintain disbursement eligibility.

Investors in Gulf Cooperation Council countries represent the primary target audience for future Sukuk tranches that may follow this initial $626 million commitment. Whether Nigeria can translate financial backing into finished kilometres of road will define whether this deal becomes a model for future Islamic finance infrastructure partnerships in West Africa.

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