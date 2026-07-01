Bishop John Ibenu, former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kogi State, has spoken out against the Federal Government's continued fail…

Bishop John Ibenu, former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kogi State, has spoken out against the Federal Government's continued failure to complete the Lokoja-Abuja highway, describing two decades of unmet promises as unacceptable. The outspoken clergy delivered his sharpest criticism yet at Freedom Chapel, a prominent worship centre in the state.

A Road Promised, Then Forgotten

The Lokoja-Abuja highway serves as the primary route connecting Nigeria's capital to the north-central region. Travellers have endured dangerous conditions for years, with the road remaining partially constructed despite repeated assurances from successive administrations. Bishop Ibenu specifically condemned the pattern of political promises that never materialise into completed infrastructure.

Economy & Business · Ex-Kogi CAN Chairman Laments FG's Failure to Complete Lokoja-Abuja Highway in 20 Years

He referenced the numerous times government officials announced timelines for completion, only for those deadlines to pass without meaningful progress. The road has become a symbol of governance failure in the region, forcing commuters to use alternative routes that add hours to their journeys.

The Human Cost of Delayed Construction

Communities along the highway corridor have borne the brunt of the incomplete project. Frequent accidents occur on the unfinished sections, where potholes and missing road surfaces catch drivers off guard. Local businesses have suffered as transport costs remain high and delivery times unpredictable.

Residents in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, have grown especially frustrated. The city serves as a critical junction point for goods moving between northern and southern Nigeria. Its economic potential remains constrained by the poor state of the highway that should be driving its growth.

Political Promises That Never Arrive

Multiple administrations have allocated funds for the highway project over the past 20 years. Budget documents show recurrent appropriations for the road, yet construction work proceeds in fits and starts. Bishop Ibenu called this pattern a betrayal of the Nigerian people, particularly those in Kogi who depend on the route for their livelihoods.

The clergy noted that elected officials routinely campaign on infrastructure promises, then lose interest once votes are secured. He demanded greater accountability from representatives at both the state and federal levels.

Kogi's Strategic Position Undermined

Kogi State occupies a unique geographic position in Nigeria, sitting at the confluence of several major roads and serving as a transit hub for multiple regions. The state's potential as a commercial centre has never been fully realised because of persistent infrastructure gaps. The Lokoja-Abuja highway represents the most glaring example of this neglect.

Transport operators who spoke with local media confirmed that journeys between Lokoja and Abuja now take significantly longer than they should. Some drivers have abandoned the route entirely, leaving commuters with fewer options and higher fares.

Religious Leader's Call for Accountability

Bishop Ibenu framed infrastructure failure as a moral issue, arguing that governments have a duty to protect citizens through proper road networks. He drew a direct connection between the incomplete highway and preventable deaths that occur on its dangerous stretches.

Religious leaders in the region have increasingly spoken out on governance issues, positioning themselves as voices for communities that feel ignored by official channels. Bishop Ibenu's statement joins a growing chorus of frustration from civil society over deteriorating infrastructure.

What Happens Next

Pressure is mounting on federal authorities to provide a clear timeline for the highway's completion. With elections approaching, opposition politicians have already begun using the unfinished road as a campaign talking point. The question now is whether the government will commit concrete resources or continue the cycle of broken promises that Bishop Ibenu so forcefully condemned.

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