Ngizwe Mchunu, once a celebrated voice on South African radio, has emerged as the figurehead of a campaign demanding the immediate expulsion of foreign …

Ngizwe Mchunu, once a celebrated voice on South African radio, has emerged as the figurehead of a campaign demanding the immediate expulsion of foreign nationals from the country. The movement, gaining momentum across multiple provinces, has intensified debates over immigration policy and xenophobic tensions that have long simmered beneath the surface of South African society.

Who Is Ngizwe Mchunu?

Mchunu built his reputation as a radio presenter, commanding audiences across KwaZulu-Natal province before transitioning into community activism. His transition from entertainment to agitation surprised many observers, but his radio background provided him with an instinctive understanding of public sentiment. The former broadcaster now positions himself as a voice for South Africans who blame immigrants for deepening unemployment and strain on public services.

Environment & Nature · Ngizwe Mchunu Demands Expulsion of Immigrants — South Africa Braces for Unrest

Those who knew him during his broadcasting years describe a man comfortable in the spotlight. Mchunu has leveraged those communication skills to build a following that now spans several townships and peri-urban areas. His rallies have drawn hundreds of supporters, creating a visible grassroots dimension to his campaign.

The Campaign's Core Demands

The movement led by Mchunu has crystallised around three primary demands: the closure of informal immigrant settlements, the deportation of undocumented foreigners within 30 days, and the suspension of all new work permits for non-citizens. These demands echo frustrations voiced by opposition politicians and some labour unions who argue that cheap foreign labour suppresses wages for South African workers.

Mchunu has been unambiguous in his messaging. At a gathering in Piet Retief, a small town in Mpumalanga province, he told supporters that South Africa cannot continue absorbing people from neighbouring nations while its own citizens go without jobs. The statement resonated with audiences who have watched unemployment rates climb above 30 percent in some districts.

Government Response

The government has found itself caught between competing pressures. Immigration officials have acknowledged the need for better documentation systems but have resisted calls for mass deportations. The Department of Home Affairs released a statement emphasising that South Africa remains bound by regional agreements governing the movement of people across Southern African Development Community borders.

Some ruling party members have quietly sympathised with Mchunu's supporters, recognising the political appeal of hardline immigration rhetoric ahead of local elections. Others have cautioned that vigilante actions against immigrants could damage South Africa's international standing and scare away foreign investment.

Economic Pressures Fueling the Movement

The timing of Mchunu's rise is not accidental. South Africa's economy has struggled with sluggish growth, frequent power blackouts, and an unemployment rate that consistently ranks among the world's highest. In communities where jobs are scarce, the presence of immigrant workers, particularly in informal trading and construction, has become a flashpoint.

Economists point to structural problems as the root cause of South Africa's labour market challenges rather than immigration. However, that nuanced argument struggles to find traction in areas where residents compete daily for survival. Mchunu has tapped into that desperation with simple solutions that require no acknowledgment of complex economic realities.

Xenophobic Undercurrents

South Africa has a documented history of violence targeting immigrants, particularly those from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Somalia, and Nigeria. Previous outbreaks of xenophobic attacks in 2008, 2015, and 2019 left dozens dead and thousands displaced. Human rights organisations warn that rhetoric like Mchunu's can legitimise violence, even when the speaker disavows it.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, a prominent civil society group, issued a statement expressing concern about the inflammatory language used in recent public gatherings. The foundation noted that scapegoating vulnerable communities distracts from governance failures and undermines social cohesion. Local NGOs working with immigrant populations report increased fear and uncertainty among their clients.

Regional Dimensions

South Africa hosts significant numbers of migrants from across the Southern African region. Zimbabweans, many of whom fled economic collapse and political instability, form one of the largest foreign communities. The presence of these migrants has strained service delivery in Gauteng and Western Cape provinces, where many settle in search of work.

Relations with neighbouring countries add another layer of complexity. Governments in the region have previously protested how South Africa treats their nationals, and diplomats are watching the current situation closely. Any escalation could have diplomatic repercussions extending well beyond South Africa's borders.

What Happens Next

Authorities are preparing for potential unrest following Mchunu's announced schedule of further demonstrations. Police units in Gauteng have been placed on alert, and community policing forums are arranging meetings with immigrant communities to share safety information. The government faces pressure to respond firmly to hate speech while respecting constitutional protections for free expression.

Watch for developments in Parliament, where opposition parties have tabled questions about immigration enforcement. The coming weeks will test whether Mchunu's movement can sustain its momentum or whether internal divisions and government countermeasures will fragment it. Either outcome will shape the immigration debate in South Africa for years to come.

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