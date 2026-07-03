A new comprehensive study of family wealth in Nigeria has revealed the scale and structure of dynastic fortunes held by the country's most affluent fami…

A new comprehensive study of family wealth in Nigeria has revealed the scale and structure of dynastic fortunes held by the country's most affluent family groups. Meristem Securities Limited, through its Meristem Family Office division, released the Nigeria Family Wealth Report 2026 on Thursday in Lagos, providing detailed analysis of how Nigeria's wealthiest families build, protect, and transfer wealth across generations.

Report Scope and Methodology

The 2026 edition examined the financial holdings, investment patterns, and governance structures of over 200 family groups operating across Nigeria's major economic centres. Meristem Family Office, the specialist wealth management arm of Meristem Securities, conducted the research over a six-month period, gathering data from family offices, private wealth managers, and directly from participating family representatives.

Technology & Innovation · Meristem Unveils Nigeria Family Wealth Report 2026 — Key Findings Revealed

Kayode, who leads research at Meristem Family Office, explained the rationale behind the study. The initiative aims to fill a significant data gap in Nigeria's financial landscape, where family wealth remains largely private despite its outsized influence on the economy. Unlike public companies, family empires rarely disclose their full asset portfolios, making systematic analysis difficult.

Wealth Concentration Among Top Families

The report found that the combined wealth controlled by Nigeria's top 50 family groups stands at approximately N78 trillion. This figure encompasses equity stakes in listed and unlisted companies, real estate portfolios, agricultural holdings, and liquid assets held across domestic and international institutions.

Lagos dominates the landscape, with 68% of identified ultra-high-net-worth families maintaining their primary residence or family headquarters in Nigeria's commercial capital. Abuja follows as the second most common base, particularly for families with significant government contracting or real estate interests.

Investment Sector Preferences

The report identified manufacturing as the most popular sector for family investment, with 42% of surveyed families holding significant stakes in manufacturing enterprises. Real estate remains a cornerstone of wealth preservation, while capital markets participation has grown substantially over the past decade.

Agriculture emerged as an increasingly attractive diversification avenue, with 38% of families adding farming and agro-processing investments to their portfolios since 2020. Technology startups captured attention from younger family members, though initial investments typically remain modest compared to traditional sectors.

Family Office Practices and Governance

Tokede, who presented the report's findings, emphasised the professionalisation trend accelerating across Nigeria's wealth families. The traditional model of patriarch-controlled holdings is giving way to structured family offices with dedicated staff, investment committees, and formal governance documents. Seventy-three percent of families surveyed reported having a dedicated family office structure or plans to establish one within three years.

The report documented a sharp increase in the adoption of family constitutions, written agreements that outline ownership rights, profit distribution rules, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Families with formal constitutions reported fewer succession conflicts and smoother intergenerational wealth transfers, Tokede noted.

Cross-Border Investment Trends

Nigeria's wealthiest families are not limiting themselves to domestic opportunities. The report found that 67% of surveyed families have some form of international investment, with the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the United States as the most common destinations. Real estate acquisitions abroad serve both as wealth diversification and as a hedge against domestic political or economic instability.

This cross-border activity has drawn attention from regulators, who note that significant capital flight through family investments complicates efforts to maintain foreign exchange stability. The Central Bank of Nigeria has flagged family wealth outflows as a factor in currency pressure, though no new reporting requirements have been announced.

Economic Contribution and Social Impact

The report quantified the broader economic footprint of family-controlled enterprises. These businesses collectively employ an estimated 2.4 million Nigerians directly, with indirect employment through supply chains and service relationships adding several million more. Family-owned banks, manufacturers, and trading houses dominate several sectors of the formal economy.

Philanthropy features prominently among the surveyed families, with 81% maintaining some form of charitable foundation or giving programme. Education and healthcare receive the largest share of philanthropic capital, though the report noted wide variation in approach between families.

Succession Challenges and Generational Transition

The report identified succession planning as the primary concern for families managing wealth across generations. Forty-four percent of current family heads have not yet established a formal succession framework, creating uncertainty about how leadership and ownership will transfer to the next generation.

Cultural factors complicate these transitions, Tokede observed. Traditional inheritance patterns that favour male primogeniture often conflict with modern business governance principles and with the expectations of educated younger family members. Families that navigate these tensions successfully typically invest heavily in family governance education and create forums for open discussion of succession questions.

Regional Wealth Distribution

Beyond Lagos, the report documented significant family wealth concentrations in Port Harcourt, Kano, and Ibadan. Oil and gas wealth has historically powered Port Harcourt's prominence, though the sector's volatility has pushed some families to diversify into hospitality and infrastructure. Kano's trading families maintain substantial holdings, with particular strength in commodities and import substitution manufacturing.

The southwest region beyond Lagos remains understudied, the report acknowledged, with data gaps making it difficult to fully capture family wealth in smaller cities and rural areas where agricultural empires operate.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 Family Wealth Report is available to institutional clients of Meristem Securities Limited. Meristem Family Office plans to publish an abbreviated public summary in the coming weeks, though full datasets will remain behind subscription barriers. The next edition is scheduled for 2028, with expanded coverage of West African wealth ties and digital asset holdings planned.

What to watch: Families currently managing wealth transitions will determine whether Nigeria's dynastic fortunes survive generational change intact or fragment under the weight of family disputes and tax pressures. The report itself may prompt regulatory scrutiny of family office structures and potential calls for greater transparency in wealth reporting.

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