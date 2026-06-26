A new Mastercard survey has laid bare how South Africa's small and medium enterprises are placing digital tools at the centre of their growth ambitions.…

A new Mastercard survey has laid bare how South Africa's small and medium enterprises are placing digital tools at the centre of their growth ambitions. The finding comes from the Mastercard SME Confidence Index, a periodic survey of business owners across the country. Researchers found that a strong majority of respondents intended to invest in digital infrastructure over the coming year, signalling a clear shift in how South African businesses plan to compete.

The SME Confidence Index, which Mastercard releases several times each year, tracks sentiment among business owners in markets around the world. In the latest South Africa edition, the survey drew responses from hundreds of SMEs across sectors including retail, hospitality, professional services, and manufacturing. The data showed that digital adoption was no longer optional for most respondents. Business owners described digital payment systems, online marketing, and e-commerce platforms as essential to their plans for the next twelve months.

Economy & Business · Mastercard Index: 68% of South African SMEs Prioritise Digital for Growth

The survey included participants from cities including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. Regional variation appeared in the data, with urban SME operators showing higher rates of digital tool adoption than those in smaller towns. Still, the overall trend pointed in one direction: South African business owners are betting on technology to drive expansion.

Why this matters for the broader economy

SMEs make up a large portion of South Africa's economy. They employ millions of workers and contribute significantly to gross domestic product. When this segment of the business world pivots toward digital tools, the ripple effects can be felt across supply chains, consumer markets, and employment figures. The Mastercard data suggests that many SME owners see technology not as a luxury but as a survival mechanism in a competitive market.

South Africa's economic context makes this shift noteworthy. The country has faced pressure from high unemployment, sluggish growth, and power supply challenges in recent years. In that environment, digital tools offer SMEs a way to reach customers beyond their immediate neighbourhood, process transactions more efficiently, and reduce costs associated with manual processes. The Index captured this reasoning directly from respondents.

Payments and e-commerce lead the way

Within the digital toolkit, payment technology stood out as the top priority for many respondents. Contactless and card-based payments have grown steadily in South Africa, driven partly by consumer preference and partly by the pandemic-era acceleration of digital financial services. SME owners told researchers they were investing in point-of-sale systems, mobile payment apps, and online checkout capabilities.

E-commerce platforms also featured prominently in the responses. Several business owners described plans to launch or expand online sales channels. This mirrors a broader trend across African markets, where mobile internet access has opened new commercial possibilities for businesses that once relied solely on foot traffic. Local delivery services and social media marketplaces were cited as particularly useful tools by operators in the hospitality and retail sectors.

Financing and access remain obstacles

The Index did not paint an entirely optimistic picture. While many SME owners expressed enthusiasm about digital tools, several noted significant barriers to adoption. Access to financing ranked among the most frequently cited obstacles. Business owners said traditional lenders often viewed their digital investments as risky or difficult to collateralise. This created a gap between ambition and implementation for some operators.

Digital infrastructure also presented challenges. In areas where internet connectivity remains inconsistent, SMEs face higher costs to maintain reliable online operations. Some respondents mentioned that frequent power outages required investment in backup systems, which added to the financial burden of going digital. These constraints were particularly visible among businesses located outside major metropolitan areas.

Mastercard's role in supporting SMEs

The company pointed to its own programmes as part of the solution to these barriers. Mastercard has run various initiatives in South Africa aimed at helping small businesses access digital tools, training, and financing networks. These include partnerships with local financial institutions and nonprofit organisations focused on entrepreneurship development. The SME Confidence Index itself functions partly as a research tool that helps Mastercard and its partners identify where support is most needed.

The Index also serves a broader purpose for policymakers. South Africa's government has repeatedly emphasised the importance of SME growth to its economic development strategy. Data from surveys like this one can inform decisions about where to direct resources, how to design business support programmes, and which sectors require attention. Researchers and analysts in the country routinely cite SME confidence data when assessing the health of the economy.

What to watch next

The next release of the SME Confidence Index is expected in the first quarter of next year. Researchers will likely watch whether the proportion of SMEs prioritising digital tools continues to rise, and whether the gap between ambition and implementation narrows. For now, the current data offers a clear signal: South Africa's small business owners are committed to a digital future, even if getting there involves navigating real obstacles. The question is whether the support systems around them move fast enough to keep pace.

See Also