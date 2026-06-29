Kenya police deployed in large numbers across Nairobi on Tuesday, one year after mass protests against proposed tax increases drew hundreds of thousands…

Kenya police deployed in large numbers across Nairobi on Tuesday, one year after mass protests against proposed tax increases drew hundreds of thousands of people into the streets. Officers were stationed at major junctions, near government buildings, and along routes frequently used during last year's demonstrations, according to witnesses and local media reports.

Heavy Security Presence Across the Capital

Armed police officers patrolled key intersections in the central business district throughout the morning. Security checkpoints appeared along University Way, near the Parliament buildings, and along Kenyatta Avenue, where protest activity centred a year ago. The deployment followed an official announcement from the Inspector General of Police on Monday warning that authorities would not tolerate unlawful assemblies.

Health & Medicine · Kenya Police Flood Nairobi Streets on Protest Anniversary — Residents on Edge

The Kenya Police Service confirmed it had increased patrols across at least six counties ahead of the anniversary. A police statement cited the need to maintain public order and protect property. No incidents had been reported by mid-afternoon, the statement added.

Last Year's Demonstrations Shook the Government

The protests that erupted in June 2024 were among the largest Kenya had seen in decades. Demonstrators opposed the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed steep increases in value-added tax and new levies on basic goods and services. The movement mobilised largely through social media, with young Kenyans leading calls for the government to abandon the legislation.

The bill was ultimately withdrawn, but the demonstrations turned deadly. At least 50 people died during clashes with police, according to human rights groups. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority opened an investigation into police conduct during the protests. That investigation remains ongoing.

Human Rights Groups Sound Alarm

Amnesty International Kenya said the heavy police presence sent a chilling message to citizens wishing to mark the anniversary peacefully. The organisation documented at least 12 cases of activists receiving police summonses in the past week. The summonses warned recipients against participating in any gatherings deemed unlawful under the Public Order Act.

The Law Society of Kenya called the police advisory a threat to constitutional rights. The group filed a petition at the High Court on Monday seeking an order to clarify whether peaceful commemorations would be permitted. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Economic Toll of Last Year's Unrest

Last June's protests dealt a significant blow to Kenya's retail and transport sectors. The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimated losses exceeded 15 billion shillings in Nairobi alone during the first week of demonstrations. Businesses along Kimathi Street and Moi Avenue reported widespread looting and property damage.

The tourism sector, a vital foreign exchange earner, saw a sharp drop in bookings as international advisories warned against travel to Nairobi. Hotel occupancy rates in the capital fell to 23 percent in late June 2024, down from 67 percent the same period the previous year, according to data from the Kenya Tourism Board.

Government Defends Security Approach

Cabinet Secretary for Interior Raymond Omanyala told reporters on Monday that security agencies had a duty to prevent a repeat of last year's violence. He said police would act decisively against any individuals inciting chaos. The Cabinet Secretary noted that Kenya's constitution guaranteed the right to peaceful assembly but not to destroy property or disrupt public services.

Senior government officials held meetings with religious leaders and civil society figures over the weekend, urging them to encourage calm. The National Security Advisory Committee met twice in the past week to review intelligence assessments, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

What Comes Next

Kenya's political opposition has called for a memorial procession on Saturday, subject to court approval. The group behind last year's Gen Z protests, known online as the Kenya Dialogue Circle, said it would hold virtual events instead, citing concerns about police intimidation. The organisation released a statement saying it would not be silenced but would prioritise the safety of its members.

The High Court ruling on Wednesday will determine whether official commemorations can proceed. Regardless of the outcome, observers expect continued scrutiny of police powers and their use during public demonstrations. The outcome of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority investigation, expected later this year, could reshape how security forces respond to future mass movements.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Economic Toll of Last Year's Unrest Last June's protests dealt a significant blow to Kenya's retail and transport sectors. The group behind last year's Gen Z protests, known online as the Kenya Dialogue Circle, said it would hold virtual events instead, citing concerns about police intimidation. — panapress.org Editorial Team