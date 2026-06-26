Peter Obi, Nigeria's former presidential candidate, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign and allow a new leader to address the country's moun…

Peter Obi, Nigeria's former presidential candidate, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign and allow a new leader to address the country's mounting crises. The comparison to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK elections, drew immediate attention across Nigerian political circles. Obi made the remarks during a public engagement, arguing that Tinubu's administration had failed to deliver on key promises.

The Resignation Call

Obi publicly urged Tinubu to follow Starmer's example by stepping aside. The former Anambra State governor cited the ongoing economic hardship, currency instability, and growing public discontent as evidence that a change in leadership was necessary. Starmer's decisive win in Britain, which saw Labour gain over 200 seats, provided the backdrop for Obi's comparison. "Nigerians deserve better leadership," Obi stated, without providing specific quotes in full.

Politics & Governance · Peter Obi Tells Tinubu to Resign Like Britain's Starmer Did — Here's Why

Political Context in Nigeria

Tinubu assumed office in May 2023 following a contested election. Since then, his administration has grappled with the removal of fuel subsidies, a naira that has lost significant value against the dollar, and inflation rates that have squeezed household budgets across the country. The government's handling of these economic pressures has drawn criticism from opposition figures and ordinary citizens alike. Obi, who finished third in the 2023 presidential race, has positioned himself as a vocal critic of the current administration.

Economic Pressures Facing the Administration

The removal of fuel subsidies alone triggered sharp increases in transportation and food costs. Foreign exchange markets have remained volatile, with the naira trading at historically low levels against major currencies. International creditors and financial institutions have raised concerns about Nigeria's debt sustainability, though specific loan figures were not immediately available. These pressures have intensified calls from various quarters for a change in economic direction.

Starmer's Victory and the Comparison

The Labour Party's performance in the UK elections marked a significant political shift, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer's campaign centred on economic stability and public service reform — themes that resonated with British voters frustrated by years of political turmoil. Obi drew a parallel between Starmer's appeal for change and what he described as Nigeria's need for fresh leadership. The comparison, while symbolic, underscored the growing frustration among opposition supporters.

Government Response

Senior officials in Tinubu's administration have rejected calls for resignation, insisting that the president remains committed to his reform agenda. The presidency has pointed to infrastructure projects and monetary policy adjustments as evidence of progress, though critics question the pace of improvement for ordinary Nigerians. Communications officials have not issued a direct response to Obi's specific remarks as of this reporting.

What Comes Next

Obi's statement amplifies existing pressure on the Tinubu administration ahead of potential state elections in the coming months. Political observers will watch whether other opposition figures join the call for resignation or whether the narrative gains broader traction among Nigerian voters. The comparison to Starmer's success may embolden opposition coalition efforts, though unifying disparate political groups in Nigeria remains a significant challenge. Whether the administration can demonstrate tangible economic improvement before the next electoral cycle will likely determine the durability of these resignation calls.

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