Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party has secured a commanding victory in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, according to results released by the National Elect…

Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party has secured a commanding victory in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, according to results released by the National Election Board of Ethiopia. The win grants the prime minister a new mandate at a time when his government faces mounting pressure over governance reforms and regional stability.

Election results signal continued dominance

The Prosperity Party, which Abiy Ahmed formed in 2019 after merging several regional factions, outperformed fragmented opposition groups across most constituencies. Turnout figures varied significantly between urban and rural areas, with some remote regions reporting delays in ballot counting due to logistical challenges. The election board confirmed results from more than 90 percent of polling stations before declaring the preliminary outcome.

Politics & Governance · Ethiopia Election: Abiy Ahmed's Party Claims Landslide Victory in Parliamentary Vote

Ethiopia's parliamentary system awards seats based on a mix of first-past-the-post constituency races and proportional representation lists. The Prosperity Party needed a simple majority in the House of People's Representatives to form the next government, a threshold it appears to have surpassed comfortably based on partial tallies.

Abiy Ahmed's rise and the Nobel legacy

Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 following years of anti-government protests that forced his predecessor out of office. Within months of taking office, he released political prisoners, unbanned opposition parties, and initiated diplomatic overtures to Eritrea, efforts that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

The award recognised his work to end the long-standing military stalemate along the Ethiopian-Eritrean border. However, critics have pointed to subsequent developments, including ethnic tensions in several regions and concerns about restrictions on media freedom, as evidence that the reform agenda has stalled. The electoral victory arrives against this complicated backdrop.

What the results mean for governance

The dominance of the Prosperity Party raises questions about the future of political pluralism in Ethiopia. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in past elections, though international observers who monitored the latest vote are expected to publish their assessment in the coming weeks. Several parties boycotted local elections held earlier this year, citing concerns about fairness.

The next government will need to address slowing economic growth, inflation pressures, and unemployment among young Ethiopians. Infrastructure development and agricultural productivity remain key priorities for a country where most citizens work in farming. Donors and international financial institutions have been watching these elections closely as they weigh future lending and aid decisions.

Regional dimensions and external pressure

Ethiopia's stability carries weight beyond its borders. The country hosts millions of refugees from neighbouring South Sudan and has played a central role in African Union peacekeeping efforts across the continent. Any domestic instability in Addis Ababa could ripple outward, affecting regional trade and diplomatic initiatives.

The African Union and several Western governments offered supportive statements following the election announcement, though they stopped short of endorsing specific outcomes. The United States and European Union have both indicated they will review the full election report before deciding whether to describe the vote as credible.

Political future and what to watch

The formal swearing-in of newly elected lawmakers is expected within 30 days of the official result announcement. Abiy Ahmed will then present his cabinet list to parliament for approval. Economic analysts say the new administration faces pressure to demonstrate visible progress on living standards within its first year to avoid renewed public discontent.

Regional analysts predict the coming months will test whether Abiy Ahmed can reconcile his reformist reputation with the realities of governing a politically diverse country. The next budget cycle and any cabinet reshuffles will offer early clues about his priorities for the new term.

See Also