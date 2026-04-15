The Information Regulator of Nigeria has reassured businesses and employees that the transition to Sage 360, a major accounting software, will not disrupt payroll systems. The announcement came after reports of confusion among companies in Lagos, where many had begun the switch. The regulator emphasized that all necessary safeguards are in place to ensure smooth operations during the transition period.

Regulator Addresses Concerns Amid Software Shift

The Information Regulator, led by Chief Registrar Chukwuma Nwosu, held a press briefing on Monday to clarify the implications of the Sage 360 transition. Nwosu stated that the shift is part of a broader digital transformation initiative aimed at improving financial transparency and compliance across the country. He added that the regulator has worked closely with software providers to ensure that payroll data remains secure and accurate.

economy-business · Nigeria's Information Regulator Calms Payroll Fears After Sage 360 Switch

“This is a critical step towards modernizing financial management in Nigeria,” Nwosu said. “We understand the concerns, but rest assured, the transition will be seamless.” The regulator also highlighted that over 1,200 businesses in Lagos have already completed the switch without any reported disruptions.

Impact on Businesses and Employees

The transition to Sage 360 has been a topic of discussion among local businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that rely on automated payroll systems. Some companies had reported delays in processing salaries during the initial phase of the switch. However, the Information Regulator confirmed that these issues were temporary and have since been resolved.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said Nwosu. “Any issues that arise will be addressed immediately to prevent any long-term impact on employees.” The regulator also encouraged businesses to reach out for support if they face any challenges during the transition. This proactive approach has been welcomed by many in the business community.

Challenges and Opportunities in Digital Transformation

The shift to Sage 360 is part of Nigeria’s broader push for digitalization, a key component of the African Development Bank’s goals for economic growth and infrastructure improvement. The move aligns with the continent’s increasing focus on leveraging technology to enhance governance and economic stability.

However, the transition also highlights the challenges of implementing large-scale digital projects in a country with varying levels of technological readiness. Experts note that while the benefits are clear, the process requires ongoing support and training for businesses and employees alike.

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

The Information Regulator has set a deadline for all businesses to complete the transition by the end of the year. Companies that fail to comply may face penalties, according to the regulator. This timeline is intended to ensure a uniform and efficient rollout of the new system across the country.

Businesses are now preparing for the final phase of the transition, with many seeking additional training and technical support. The regulator has also announced a series of workshops to help companies navigate the new software. These efforts reflect a growing recognition of the importance of digital infrastructure in driving African development.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation, the role of the Information Regulator will be crucial in ensuring that these changes benefit all stakeholders. The coming months will be a critical test of the country’s ability to implement large-scale technological reforms while maintaining economic stability and public trust.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigerias information regulator calms payroll fears after sage 360 switch? The Information Regulator of Nigeria has reassured businesses and employees that the transition to Sage 360, a major accounting software, will not disrupt payroll systems. Why does this matter for economy-business? The regulator emphasized that all necessary safeguards are in place to ensure smooth operations during the transition period. What are the key facts about nigerias information regulator calms payroll fears after sage 360 switch? Nwosu stated that the shift is part of a broader digital transformation initiative aimed at improving financial transparency and compliance across the country.

Editorial Opinion These efforts reflect a growing recognition of the importance of digital infrastructure in driving African development. Challenges and Opportunities in Digital Transformation The shift to Sage 360 is part of Nigeria’s broader push for digitalization, a key component of the African Development Bank’s goals for economic growth and infrastructure improvement. — panapress.org Editorial Team