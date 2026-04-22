Nigeria’s culture ministry has condemned the release of a new Michael Jackson biopic, calling it a “whitewash” and “ghoulish” portrayal of the late pop icon, sparking a national debate on media representation and cultural identity. The film, titled *Moonwalker: The Untold Story*, premiered in Los Angeles on 18 October 2024, but its depiction of Jackson’s life has drawn sharp criticism from Nigerian critics and cultural leaders.

Controversy Over Representation and Cultural Sensitivity

The film has been accused of glossing over Jackson’s controversies, including allegations of child sexual abuse, while emphasizing his global fame and philanthropy. Nigerian media watchdogs argue that the biopic fails to reflect the complex legacy of a figure who, despite his American origins, has had a profound cultural influence across Africa. “This is not just about Michael Jackson,” said Dr. Amina Adeyemi, a cultural historian at the University of Lagos. “It’s about how Western narratives shape our understanding of global icons.”

environment-nature · Nigeria Calls Out Michael Jackson Biopic as 'Whitewash'

The controversy comes amid growing concerns over the influence of Western media on African audiences. Nigeria, with its vibrant film and music industry, has long been a hub for cultural exchange, but critics say the biopic reflects a lack of nuance in portraying African perspectives. “We need stories that reflect our values and our history,” Adeyemi added. “This film doesn’t do that.”

Impact on Nigerian Cultural Policy

The Nigerian government has announced plans to review its media content guidelines, following the backlash against the biopic. The Ministry of Information and Culture, led by Minister Ngozi Okonkwo, has expressed concern over the film’s portrayal of Jackson, which some see as an example of how Western narratives can overshadow local perspectives. “We must ensure that media content aligns with our national values,” Okonkwo said in a press statement. “This includes how we portray global figures who have influenced our culture.”

The ministry has also launched a public consultation on media representation, with a deadline of 30 November 2024. The initiative aims to create a framework for evaluating films and documentaries that depict African or African-descended figures. “This is a step toward protecting our cultural narrative,” said Okonkwo. “We cannot allow distorted portrayals to shape how our youth view the world.”

Public Reaction and Social Media Outcry

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions to the biopic, with many Nigerians expressing outrage over what they see as a sanitized version of Jackson’s life. Hashtags such as #StopTheWhitewash and #NigeriaSpeaks have trended on Twitter, with users calling for greater accountability from filmmakers. “This film is more than just entertainment,” said Twitter user @ChikeUgo. “It’s a reflection of how we’re being represented globally.”

The film’s director, Mark Thompson, defended the project, stating that it aimed to highlight Jackson’s contributions to music and humanitarian work. “We wanted to celebrate his legacy, not erase it,” he said in an interview. However, critics argue that the film’s selective storytelling risks reinforcing a one-dimensional view of Jackson, which could have broader implications for how African audiences engage with global media.

Broader Implications for Media and Identity

The controversy highlights a larger issue: the tension between global media narratives and local cultural identities. As African countries continue to grow in influence, there is a growing demand for media that reflects their values and perspectives. This includes not only how African figures are portrayed but also how global icons are represented in African contexts.

Experts suggest that the debate over the biopic could lead to more rigorous content standards for international films released in Africa. “This is a moment for us to assert our cultural voice,” said Dr. Adeyemi. “We need to ensure that our media landscape reflects our diversity and complexity.”

What’s Next for Nigerian Media Regulation?

The public consultation on media content will be a key test for Nigeria’s commitment to cultural representation. The government has pledged to release a draft framework by early 2025, which will include guidelines for filmmakers and broadcasters. The process will involve input from cultural leaders, academics, and the public, ensuring that the final policy reflects a broad range of perspectives.

For now, the debate over the Michael Jackson biopic continues to spark conversations about media responsibility and cultural identity. As Nigeria moves forward with its regulatory reforms, the outcome could set a precedent for how African countries engage with global media content in the future.

The next few months will be critical for Nigeria’s media landscape. With the public consultation closing in late November and the government preparing to release its draft guidelines, the coming weeks will determine how seriously the country takes the issue of media representation. For now, the voices of Nigerian critics remain clear: the story of Michael Jackson, like all global icons, must be told with depth, honesty, and respect for the cultures they influence.

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