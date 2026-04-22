Phil Penman, a renowned British photographer, has unveiled his first major exhibition in Portugal, titled “Porto: Shadows and Light,” at the Museu da Imagem in Porto. The event, held on 15 June 2025, marks a significant moment in the country’s cultural calendar, drawing attention from both local and international audiences. The exhibition features over 50 photographs capturing the city’s evolving urban landscape and daily life, offering a rare glimpse into the soul of Porto.

Phil Penman’s Vision in Porto

Penman, known for his work documenting urban transformation across Africa and Europe, spent six months in Porto capturing the city’s contrasts. His images highlight the tension between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with many African cities undergoing rapid development. “Porto is a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities facing African urban centres,” Penman said during a press briefing. “It’s about how heritage and progress can coexist.”

economy-business · Phil Penman Unveils New Exhibition in Porto Amid Cultural Shift

The exhibition includes a series titled “The New Porto,” which focuses on the city’s infrastructure projects, including the recent expansion of the metro system and the revitalisation of the Douro Riverfront. These projects, which have cost over €200 million, have sparked debates about gentrification and accessibility. “This is the same conversation happening in cities like Lagos and Nairobi,” Penman added. “How do we build for the future without losing our past?”

Cultural and Economic Implications

Porto’s decision to host Penman’s exhibition signals a growing interest in using art as a tool for urban reflection and dialogue. The city, a major economic hub in northern Portugal, has been investing in cultural initiatives to boost tourism and attract international talent. The Museu da Imagem, which opened in 2018, has become a key venue for such projects, hosting over 200,000 visitors annually.

Local officials have praised the exhibition as a way to promote Porto’s identity on the global stage. “This is more than art — it’s a conversation about how we want to shape our city,” said Maria João Ferreira, director of the Museu da Imagem. “We hope it inspires other cities, including those in Africa, to use culture as a catalyst for development.”

Linking Porto to African Development

Penman’s work has long focused on the intersection of urban development and social change. His 2019 series on Nairobi’s informal settlements, “The City of Contrasts,” was featured in the African Development Bank’s annual report on urbanisation. The themes of displacement, inequality, and resilience are central to his work and echo the challenges faced by many African cities.

The exhibition’s timing is particularly relevant as the African Union prepares for its 2025 summit, which will focus on sustainable urban development. Penman’s images of Porto, with their emphasis on infrastructure and social equity, could serve as a case study for African nations seeking to balance growth with inclusivity. “What we see in Porto is a model that can be adapted,” said Dr. Amina Diallo, a development economist at the African Development Bank.

Challenges and Opportunities

The exhibition also highlights the challenges of urban transformation. Porto’s metro expansion, while improving connectivity, has led to rising rents in some neighbourhoods. Similar patterns are seen in cities like Lagos, where informal settlements are often displaced to make way for new developments. Penman’s photographs of Porto’s working-class districts have sparked discussions about how to ensure that progress benefits all residents.

At the same time, the exhibition presents an opportunity for cross-cultural exchange. The Museu da Imagem has announced plans to host a series of talks with African urban planners and artists, aiming to foster collaboration between European and African cities. “We want to build bridges,” said Ferreira. “This is just the beginning.”

What’s Next for Phil Penman and Porto?

Penman’s exhibition will run until 31 August 2025. Following the event, he plans to travel to Lagos to begin a new project on the city’s informal economy. Meanwhile, Porto’s city council is set to announce a new cultural strategy in September, which will include funding for more international art collaborations. For African development, the event underscores the importance of cultural narratives in shaping policy and public discourse.

As the African Union moves forward with its urban development agenda, the lessons from Porto and the insights offered by Penman’s work could play a vital role in guiding the continent’s cities toward more inclusive and sustainable futures.

Editorial Opinion Challenges and Opportunities The exhibition also highlights the challenges of urban transformation. For African development, the event underscores the importance of cultural narratives in shaping policy and public discourse. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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