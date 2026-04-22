The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has indicated that a constitutional review is a natural step for the country but emphasized it will be considered "at the end of the term." The statement, made during a press briefing in Abuja, signals a delay in the long-awaited reform process, which has been a key demand from civil society and opposition groups. The minister’s comments come amid growing calls for a more transparent and inclusive constitution that reflects the nation's evolving political and social landscape.

The Constitutional Review Debate

The idea of revisiting Nigeria’s constitution has been a topic of discussion for years, with various stakeholders arguing that the current framework is outdated and inadequate for addressing modern governance challenges. The 1999 constitution, which was drafted during the return to civilian rule, has undergone several amendments but remains a point of contention among political and legal experts.

economy-business · Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Says Constitutional Review Is Natural — But "At the End of the Term"

Balewa, who has held the position since 2023, highlighted that while the review is a natural progression, it will not be prioritized in the immediate term. "The focus now is on consolidating the gains of the current administration and ensuring that the existing structures function effectively," he said. His remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising the pragmatic approach and others criticizing the lack of urgency.

Constitutional experts, including Dr. Chukwuma Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor, argue that delaying the process could hinder progress on critical issues such as electoral reform, security, and economic governance. "A constitutional review is not just about changing words on paper," Soludo said. "It is about redefining the relationship between the state and its citizens, and that requires timely action."

Implications for Governance and Development

The delay in constitutional review raises concerns about the pace of institutional reforms in Nigeria, a country that has long struggled with governance challenges. The African Development Bank has noted that weak governance structures have been a major barrier to economic growth and poverty reduction across the continent. In Nigeria’s case, issues such as corruption, inefficiency, and lack of accountability continue to undermine public trust and investment.

Development experts argue that a robust constitution is essential for creating a stable and predictable environment for business and investment. "A strong legal framework is the bedrock of economic development," said Adebayo Adesina, a policy analyst at the African Growth and Opportunity Initiative. "Without it, Nigeria risks falling behind its regional peers in terms of economic performance and social progress."

The minister's statement also comes at a time when Nigeria is facing significant economic challenges, including a weakened naira, inflation, and rising unemployment. These issues have intensified pressure on the government to deliver tangible results, and the lack of a clear timeline for constitutional reform has only added to the uncertainty.

Public and Political Reactions

Civil society organizations have been vocal in their disappointment, with the Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) condemning the delay as a missed opportunity. "The people of Nigeria have been waiting for a constitutional review for years, and this delay sends the wrong message," said CGG spokesperson Ngozi Okonkwo. "We need a constitution that reflects our values, not one that is rushed or sidelined."

Political analysts have also weighed in, noting that the decision to defer the review could have broader implications for the political landscape. "This is a test of the government's commitment to reform," said Dr. Chidi Odinkalu, a constitutional lawyer. "If they don't act soon, the momentum for change could be lost."

What Comes Next?

While the minister has not set a specific date for the constitutional review, his comments suggest that it will be a priority in the final year of the current administration. The next few months will be critical as the government prepares for the 2027 general elections, which will likely be a key moment for political and constitutional reforms.

For now, the debate over the constitution remains a central issue in Nigerian politics, with both supporters and critics watching closely. As the country continues to navigate its path toward stable governance and sustainable development, the need for a modern, inclusive constitution has never been more urgent.

Editorial Opinion "We need a constitution that reflects our values, not one that is rushed or sidelined." Political analysts have also weighed in, noting that the decision to defer the review could have broader implications for the political landscape. The next few months will be critical as the government prepares for the 2027 general elections, which will likely be a key moment for political and constitutional reforms. — panapress.org Editorial Team