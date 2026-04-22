India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized multiple properties linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative involved in the 2017 attack on a CRPF centre in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, carried out in August 2023, marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the militant group’s activities in the region. The targeted individual, identified as Mohammed, is believed to have played a key role in planning the attack that killed 10 security personnel. The seizure of assets, including residential and commercial properties, underscores the government’s renewed focus on dismantling terror networks.

Seizure of Assets in Jammu and Kashmir

The NIA’s actions followed a months-long investigation into the 2017 CRPF centre attack, which remains one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in recent years. The agency confirmed the seizure of properties in Srinagar and Baramulla, two key cities in Jammu and Kashmir. These locations have long been flashpoints for militant activity, and the move signals a strategic shift in counter-terrorism efforts. The properties, valued at over ₹15 crore, were reportedly used to finance operations and support the group’s network.

economy-business · India's NIA Seizes Properties of Jaish Operative in 2017 Attack Case

The operation was led by NIA Deputy Director General Sanjay Mishra, who stated that the assets were “directly linked to the financing of terrorist activities.” The agency has also intensified surveillance on suspected Jaish operatives in the region, citing a rise in cross-border infiltration. This comes amid heightened security measures following a series of attacks attributed to the group in recent months.

Jaish-e-Mohammed: A Persistent Threat

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based militant group, has been designated a global terrorist organisation by the United Nations. The group is known for its involvement in several high-profile attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. The 2017 CRPF centre attack in Jammu and Kashmir was one of its most devastating operations, with the group claiming responsibility for the attack. The group’s leader, Masood Azhar, remains a key figure in its leadership, despite international pressure to designate him as a global terrorist.

The NIA’s latest move is part of a broader strategy to disrupt JeM’s financial networks. In 2022, the agency had already seized assets worth ₹12 crore linked to the group, demonstrating a consistent approach to targeting its economic infrastructure. Analysts say the seizures are not just symbolic but are aimed at weakening the group’s ability to operate in the region.

Implications for Security and Governance

The targeting of terrorist assets in Jammu and Kashmir has significant implications for India’s security and governance framework. The region has long struggled with insurgency and cross-border infiltration, and the government has been under pressure to improve both intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism measures. The NIA’s actions are seen as a response to these challenges, reflecting a more proactive stance against militant groups.

However, the effectiveness of such measures remains a subject of debate. Critics argue that while asset seizures are important, they must be accompanied by stronger community engagement and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. Local leaders in Kashmir have called for more inclusive policies to address the root causes of militancy, which they say are often ignored in favor of security-centric approaches.

Looking Ahead: What Comes Next?

As the NIA continues its investigation into the 2017 attack, the focus will now shift to identifying and prosecuting other individuals linked to the case. The agency has indicated that more property seizures may follow, with a particular emphasis on assets held by high-ranking JeM members. The next major step will likely involve a judicial review of the seized properties, which could take several months to complete.

For now, the operation serves as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by militant groups in the region. While the NIA’s actions are a step in the right direction, the long-term success of counter-terrorism efforts will depend on sustained collaboration between intelligence agencies, local communities, and international partners. As the situation evolves, all eyes will be on how the government responds to future threats and whether it can translate these actions into lasting security gains.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about indias nia seizes properties of jaish operative in 2017 attack case? India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized multiple properties linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative involved in the 2017 attack on a CRPF centre in Jammu and Kashmir. Why does this matter for economy-business? The targeted individual, identified as Mohammed, is believed to have played a key role in planning the attack that killed 10 security personnel. What are the key facts about indias nia seizes properties of jaish operative in 2017 attack case? Seizure of Assets in Jammu and Kashmir The NIA’s actions followed a months-long investigation into the 2017 CRPF centre attack, which remains one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in recent years.

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