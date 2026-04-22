Anthropic, the US-based artificial intelligence company, has launched an internal investigation following reports of unauthorised access to its Mythos AI tool in Nigeria. The incident, first flagged by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in late July, has raised concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the country’s rapidly expanding tech sector. The breach reportedly affected several local startups and research institutions, including the Lagos-based tech incubator, NITDA.

Uncovering the Scope of the Breach

The breach, which occurred in mid-July, involved unauthorized access to the Mythos AI platform, a tool used by Nigerian developers for natural language processing and data analysis. According to the NCC, over 150 users across 12 states were impacted, with some data potentially exposed. The NCC issued a statement on July 28, warning users to review their security protocols and report any suspicious activity.

economy-business · Anthropic Investigates Mythos AI Breach in Nigeria

“This is a serious breach that could compromise sensitive information,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Ibadan. “Nigeria’s digital economy is growing fast, but our security infrastructure is still catching up.”

Implications for Nigeria’s Digital Economy

The incident highlights the challenges facing Africa’s second-largest economy as it seeks to build a robust digital infrastructure. Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020–2030) aims to position the country as a regional tech hub, but this breach has exposed gaps in data protection and regulatory oversight. The NCC, which oversees telecoms and internet services, has called for stricter compliance from tech firms operating in the country.

“This breach is a wake-up call,” said NCC Director General, Umar Garba. “We need to ensure that all platforms, especially those handling user data, meet international security standards.”

The impact on local developers has been immediate. Several startups, including Lagos-based fintech firm Paystack, have paused their use of the Mythos AI tool while they assess potential risks. Paystack’s CTO, Tolu Ogunlesi, said the company is reviewing its data-handling practices. “We take security seriously and will not take any chances,” he said.

Broader Challenges for African Tech Innovation

This incident is part of a larger trend in Africa, where rapid digital adoption is outpacing regulatory and security frameworks. While the continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems, cybersecurity threats remain a major concern. A 2023 report by the African Union found that only 27% of African countries have comprehensive cybersecurity laws in place.

“Africa’s digital transformation is accelerating, but we’re not yet prepared for the risks that come with it,” said Dr. Amina Jalloh, a tech policy analyst at the African Development Bank. “This breach shows that we need to invest more in cybersecurity education and infrastructure.”

The incident also raises questions about the role of global tech firms in Africa. While companies like Anthropic and Google are expanding their presence on the continent, local stakeholders argue that more accountability is needed. “These companies bring innovation, but they also bring responsibility,” said Nia Mwangi, a policy advisor at the Kenya ICT Action Network.

Lessons for the Future

The breach has sparked a debate over the need for stronger digital governance in Africa. Some experts are calling for the creation of a continent-wide cybersecurity framework, while others argue that national governments should take the lead in setting standards.

“We can’t afford to be reactive,” said Dr. Nwosu. “We need to build a proactive approach to cybersecurity that involves both the private sector and regulators.”

The NCC has announced plans to host a cybersecurity summit in October, where stakeholders will discuss ways to improve data protection and response mechanisms. The event will bring together government officials, tech leaders, and international experts to address the growing threat of cybercrime in Africa.

As Nigeria and other African nations continue to embrace digital innovation, the Mythos AI breach serves as a reminder of the importance of security in the digital age. The coming months will be critical in determining how the continent responds to these challenges and whether it can build a safer, more resilient tech ecosystem.

Editorial Opinion While the continent is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems, cybersecurity threats remain a major concern. Broader Challenges for African Tech Innovation This incident is part of a larger trend in Africa, where rapid digital adoption is outpacing regulatory and security frameworks. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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