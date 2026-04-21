Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service, has launched its original horror film 'Hive' in Nigeria, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the African market. The film, which has drawn comparisons to the 'Goosebumps' series for its campy, suspenseful tone, is part of a broader strategy to tap into the growing demand for affordable entertainment in the region. Nigeria, home to Africa’s largest film industry, has seen a surge in streaming adoption, with over 20 million internet users accessing digital content in 2024, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Streaming Expansion Reflects Growing Demand

Tubi’s entry into Nigeria follows a trend of international streaming platforms targeting the continent’s young, tech-savvy population. The company, owned by the US-based studio Lionsgate, has already seen success in the US and Latin America, and its focus on free, ad-supported content aligns with the financial realities of many African consumers. In Nigeria, where smartphone penetration is rising, the platform offers a low-cost alternative to paid streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

technology-innovation · Tubi Launches 'Hive' in Nigeria Amid Streaming Boom

The launch of 'Hive' comes as part of Tubi’s broader strategy to expand across Africa. The company has been testing its services in South Africa and Kenya, with plans to roll out to more countries in 2025. A spokesperson for Tubi told local media that the company is “excited to bring its unique model to Nigeria, where the entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly.”

Impact on Local Film Industry and Content Consumption

The arrival of international streaming platforms like Tubi has sparked both excitement and concern among local filmmakers and industry experts. Nigeria’s Nollywood sector, which produces over 2,000 films annually, has long dominated the regional market. However, the influx of foreign content is forcing local producers to adapt and compete in a more globalized space.

“Nollywood is already adjusting to the digital shift,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a media analyst at the University of Lagos. “Platforms like Tubi are not just offering new content, but also new distribution models that could reshape how Nigerians consume films.”

The film 'Hive' is set in a small American town, but its themes of childhood fear and supernatural elements have resonated with some Nigerian viewers. Social media discussions around the film have highlighted a growing appetite for diverse content, with many users praising its nostalgic, campy style.

Challenges and Opportunities for African Content Creators

While Tubi’s expansion brings more content to African audiences, it also raises questions about the sustainability of local film industries. The influx of foreign content may reduce the visibility of local productions, especially in markets where international platforms dominate. However, some experts argue that this competition could push Nollywood to innovate and improve its storytelling and production quality.

“The key is to find a balance,” said Nollywood producer Chika Nwosu. “We need to embrace new platforms and technologies while maintaining our cultural identity. If we do that, we can thrive in this new era.”

Regulatory and Market Challenges

Nigeria’s regulatory environment for streaming services remains in flux. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been working on new guidelines to ensure that foreign platforms comply with local content quotas and tax regulations. While Tubi has not yet faced direct regulatory challenges, the company is expected to navigate these rules as it expands further.

Industry observers note that the success of platforms like Tubi will depend on their ability to tailor content to African audiences. “It’s not just about importing American shows,” said media consultant Tola Adeyemi. “To truly connect with Nigerian viewers, platforms need to invest in local stories and collaborations.”

The rise of ad-supported streaming services also presents an opportunity for African content creators to reach global audiences without the high costs of traditional distribution. Tubi’s model, which relies on advertising rather than subscription fees, could help local filmmakers distribute their work more widely, especially in regions with limited access to paid streaming.

What to Watch Next

Tubi’s next move in Nigeria is expected to involve partnerships with local production houses and the introduction of more African-themed content. The company has already begun exploring collaborations with Nollywood filmmakers, with plans to launch a special Nigerian content hub in early 2025. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is expected to finalize its streaming regulations by mid-2025, which could shape the future of the digital entertainment sector in the country.

As the streaming market in Nigeria continues to evolve, the balance between global content and local storytelling will be a key factor in determining the success of both international platforms and African film industries.

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