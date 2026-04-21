Assistant Professor candidates in Nigeria have launched a nationwide campaign demanding justice after months of stalled recruitment for academic positions. The protests, led by the National Association of Lecturers (NAL), highlight a growing crisis in the country’s higher education sector, where delays in hiring have left thousands of qualified professionals without jobs. The situation has intensified in Lagos, where a recent meeting between union leaders and the Ministry of Education failed to produce tangible results.

Stalled Recruitment Sparks National Outcry

The recruitment process for Assistant Professor roles, which should have been completed by early 2024, has been delayed for over 18 months. According to NAL, more than 5,000 candidates are currently waiting for job offers, with many having already applied for positions in other countries. The lack of progress has led to frustration among academics who say they are being left in limbo while the government prioritises other sectors.

economy-business · Assistant Professor Candidates Demand Justice Over Stalled Recruitment

“We are not asking for special treatment,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan and a member of NAL. “We are simply asking for the process to be completed as promised. The delay is not just unfair—it is holding back the development of our universities.”

Impact on Education and Development

The stalled recruitment has significant implications for Nigeria’s educational system and its broader development goals. With the country aiming to improve access to quality higher education and enhance research output, the shortage of qualified faculty is a major obstacle. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, only 45% of university positions in Nigeria are currently filled, compared to a target of 80% by 2025.

The situation is particularly acute in public universities, where budget constraints and bureaucratic inefficiencies have worsened the problem. In Kano, for example, the University of Kano has struggled to fill over 300 Assistant Professor roles, leading to overcrowded classrooms and a decline in academic standards.

Government Response and Next Steps

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged the concerns but has not yet provided a clear timeline for resolving the issue. In a statement, the ministry said it is working to streamline the recruitment process and address backlogs. However, critics argue that the government has not taken sufficient action to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The problem is not just with the process—it’s with the system,” said Professor Nneka Okonkwo, a policy analyst at the Centre for Public Policy. “Without meaningful reform, Nigeria will continue to lose talented academics to other countries, further slowing its development.”

Pressure Builds for Policy Reform

The protests have also sparked calls for broader reforms in how academic positions are filled. Some experts suggest that a more transparent and automated recruitment system could help reduce delays. Others argue that the government should invest more in the education sector to attract and retain top talent.

Meanwhile, the NAL has announced plans to escalate its campaign, including a nationwide strike if the government does not act by the end of the month. The union is also seeking support from international academic organisations to highlight the issue on a global stage.

What’s Next for Nigerian Academia?

As the deadline for resolution approaches, the pressure on the government to act is mounting. The outcome of this crisis will not only determine the fate of thousands of Assistant Professor candidates but also shape the future of Nigeria’s higher education system. If the government fails to address the issue, the long-term consequences could be severe, with potential impacts on research, innovation, and economic growth.

Readers should watch for updates on the NAL’s next steps, as well as any official announcements from the Ministry of Education. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Nigeria can take meaningful steps toward a more efficient and equitable academic recruitment system.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about assistant professor candidates demand justice over stalled recruitment? Assistant Professor candidates in Nigeria have launched a nationwide campaign demanding justice after months of stalled recruitment for academic positions. Why does this matter for economy-business? The situation has intensified in Lagos, where a recent meeting between union leaders and the Ministry of Education failed to produce tangible results. What are the key facts about assistant professor candidates demand justice over stalled recruitment? According to NAL, more than 5,000 candidates are currently waiting for job offers, with many having already applied for positions in other countries.

Editorial Opinion Some experts suggest that a more transparent and automated recruitment system could help reduce delays. However, critics argue that the government has not taken sufficient action to ensure transparency and accountability. — panapress.org Editorial Team