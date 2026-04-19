Teachers across Nigeria have erupted in anger following the cancellation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), with many condemning the move as a blow to their dignity and professional aspirations. The decision by the Federal Ministry of Education to halt the examination has sparked widespread protests, with educators demanding clarity and accountability. The move, announced without prior notice, has left thousands of candidates in limbo, raising concerns over the government’s capacity to manage critical education reforms.

Protests Erupt Across Major Cities

Protesters gathered in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, chanting slogans against the government’s decision. In Lagos, a group of over 500 teachers held a sit-in at the Ministry of Education, demanding an explanation. "This is a betrayal of our efforts," said Mrs. Amina Bello, a senior teacher from Lagos. "We spent months preparing for this exam, and now it's all for nothing." The protests have drawn attention to the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector, including underfunded institutions and a lack of clear policy direction.

economy-business · Teachers Protest IN Exam Cancellation Amid Rising Frustration

The cancellation of the TET has been linked to the ongoing challenges in implementing the Integrated National Curriculum (IN), a major education reform aimed at standardizing teaching across the country. The Ministry of Education had previously delayed the exam due to logistical issues, but the abrupt cancellation has left many teachers questioning the government’s commitment to the initiative. "This is not just about an exam—it's about our future," said Mr. Chidi Okoro, a teacher from Abuja. "We need stability, not chaos."

Impact on Teacher Training and Recruitment

The TET was designed to assess the qualifications of prospective teachers before they are admitted to training institutions. The cancellation has raised concerns about the quality of teacher training and the potential for unqualified individuals to enter the profession. "Without a proper vetting process, we risk flooding the system with underprepared teachers," warned Dr. Nia Okafor, an education policy analyst in Lagos. "This could set back our progress in improving education for years."

The IN initiative, launched in 2021, aims to create a unified curriculum across Nigeria’s 36 states. However, its implementation has been plagued by delays, funding shortages, and resistance from state governments. The recent cancellation of the TET has further complicated efforts to roll out the curriculum, with critics arguing that the government is not prepared for such a massive overhaul. "This is a symptom of a larger problem," said Professor Emmanuel Adeyemi, a former director of the National Council for Educational Research and Development. "We need a coherent strategy, not ad-hoc decisions."

State-Level Responses Vary

While some states have called for the TET to be rescheduled, others have expressed support for the cancellation, citing concerns over the fairness of the exam. In Kaduna, for example, a group of educators argued that the test was biased against rural teachers. "Many of us don’t have access to the same resources as our urban counterparts," said Mrs. Zainab Adamu, a teacher from Kaduna. "This exam was never going to be fair." In contrast, teachers in Enugu have demanded that the test be held as planned, arguing that the cancellation undermines the integrity of the process.

The federal government has yet to issue a clear statement on the matter, leaving teachers and education stakeholders in a state of uncertainty. The lack of communication has only fueled frustrations, with many accusing the Ministry of Education of being unresponsive to the needs of the teaching community.

Broader Implications for Education Reform

The controversy over the TET highlights the challenges of implementing large-scale education reforms in Nigeria. With over 50 million children enrolled in schools, the country faces immense pressure to improve the quality of education. The IN initiative is seen as a key step in this direction, but its success depends on the ability of the government to manage the process effectively.

Experts warn that the repeated delays and cancellations could undermine public confidence in the education system. "Every setback like this makes it harder to gain the trust of teachers and parents," said Dr. Oluwafemi Adebayo, a senior researcher at the Centre for Policy and Reform. "We need consistent policies, not erratic decisions." The situation also raises questions about the role of teacher unions in advocating for their members and ensuring that their voices are heard in policy discussions.

Looking ahead, the next step will be for the Ministry of Education to announce a timeline for the resumption of the TET and provide a detailed explanation for the cancellation. Teachers are urging the government to engage in transparent dialogue with education stakeholders to avoid further disruptions. "We are not against reform," said Mr. Okoro. "But we need to be part of the process."

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the government can restore confidence in its education policies. With the TET still on hold, the focus will now shift to how the Ministry of Education responds to the growing demands for clarity and accountability.