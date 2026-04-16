South Africa’s tourism sector is in uproar after Club Med installed shark nets at its new resort in Durban, drawing sharp criticism from environmental groups and local officials. The move, intended to enhance guest safety, has ignited a debate about the balance between tourism and marine conservation. The nets, installed in January 2024, have been widely seen as a threat to local ecosystems, with some calling for immediate action from the government.

Club Med’s Durban Resort Under Fire

Club Med, a global luxury resort brand, opened its first South African property in Durban in late 2023. The resort, located along the city’s popular Golden Mile, is part of the company’s strategy to expand into emerging markets. However, the installation of shark nets has sparked controversy. The nets, which stretch for 1.2 kilometers along the coastline, were placed to prevent shark attacks, but environmentalists argue they harm marine life and disrupt natural migration patterns.

economy-business · South African Tourism Ministry Condemns Club Med Shark Nets

South African Minister of Tourism, Naledi Pandor, issued a statement condemning the use of the nets, calling it “a short-sighted decision that undermines our commitment to sustainable tourism.” She highlighted that the country has long prioritised eco-friendly practices, such as shark-spotting tours and marine sanctuaries, to attract environmentally conscious tourists. “We cannot allow commercial interests to override our environmental responsibilities,” she said.

Environmental Concerns and Public Outcry

Environmental organisation Sea Change Project, based in Cape Town, has been at the forefront of the backlash. The group’s founder, Dr. Liora Zembe, said the nets have already led to the death of several marine animals, including dolphins and turtles. “This is not just about sharks. It’s about the entire ecosystem. We are seeing a spike in bycatch, which is a direct threat to biodiversity,” she said.

The local community in Durban has also voiced concerns. Many residents rely on the ocean for tourism, fishing, and recreation. The nets have disrupted beach activities, and some businesses have reported a drop in visitors. “We understand the need for safety, but this is not the solution,” said Sipho Mthembu, a local tour guide. “We need a balance between protecting people and preserving our natural resources.”

Global Implications for Sustainable Tourism

The controversy at Club Med’s Durban resort has broader implications for Africa’s tourism sector. With the continent aiming to increase tourism revenue by 20% by 2030, as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the incident highlights the need for responsible development. Sustainable tourism is a key pillar of the continent’s development strategy, and any misstep risks damaging both the environment and the industry’s reputation.

Experts suggest that alternatives to shark nets, such as drone surveillance and early warning systems, could offer safer solutions. “There are proven technologies that protect swimmers without harming marine life,” said Dr. Adebayo Ogun, an environmental economist based in Nigeria. “This is an opportunity for Africa to lead in innovative, eco-friendly tourism.”

Regulatory Response and Next Steps

The South African Department of Environmental Affairs has launched an investigation into the use of the nets. The ministry has given Club Med a 30-day deadline to submit an alternative plan that complies with national environmental standards. Failure to comply could result in fines or the revocation of the resort’s operating licence.

Meanwhile, the debate has sparked a wider conversation about how global tourism brands operate in Africa. Club Med has not yet issued a public response, but its parent company, Compagnie Internationale des Bains de Mer, has a history of facing similar controversies in other regions. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how international firms engage with African ecosystems and communities.

The coming weeks will be critical for both Club Med and South Africa’s tourism industry. As the country continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable travel, the resolution of this dispute will send a strong message about the values that underpin Africa’s development agenda.