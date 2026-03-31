Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has publicly criticised the provincial government for its poor coordination in managing a worsening foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, which is threatening livestock and agricultural livelihoods across the region. The outbreak, first reported in late 2023, has spread rapidly, prompting urgent calls for improved inter-departmental cooperation and faster response mechanisms. The situation has raised concerns about the broader implications for regional food security and economic stability in Southern Africa.

Gauteng's Health Crisis and Political Tensions

The foot-and-mouth disease, a highly contagious viral infection affecting cloven-hoofed animals, has been detected in multiple regions within Gauteng, including industrial and rural areas. Lesufi has accused officials of failing to act swiftly, leading to a delay in containment measures. “There is a lack of coordination between departments, which has allowed the disease to spread unchecked,” he said in a recent press briefing. The Premier added that the failure to control the outbreak could have serious economic consequences for farmers and the broader agricultural sector.

politics-governance · Gauteng Premier Slams Coordination Failures as Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak Escalates

Local farmers have reported losses of over 10,000 animals, with many unable to sell their livestock due to strict movement bans. The disease has also disrupted supply chains, affecting meat and dairy markets across the province. The Premier has called for an emergency meeting with national and provincial authorities to address the crisis, but political tensions have hampered progress. “This is not just a health issue, it is an economic crisis that needs immediate attention,” Lesufi said.

Impact on African Development and Regional Cooperation

The outbreak highlights the challenges many African nations face in managing public health and agricultural crises. As a major economic hub, Gauteng's struggles reflect broader issues in governance, resource allocation, and intergovernmental coordination that are critical to achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063 goals. The disease outbreak underscores the need for stronger regional cooperation and shared strategies to combat transboundary health threats.

Experts warn that the slow response could have long-term consequences for food security and economic growth in the region. “If the disease is not controlled, it could lead to a loss of confidence in the agricultural sector, affecting trade and investment,” said Dr. Noma Mthembu, an agricultural economist. “This is a wake-up call for all African countries to invest in robust health and agricultural systems.”

What’s Next for Gauteng and the Region?

Lesufi has announced plans to establish a task force to oversee the response to the outbreak, including increased surveillance and vaccination campaigns. However, the success of these efforts will depend on improved coordination between provincial and national authorities. The Premier has also called for greater transparency in how resources are allocated during the crisis.

With the disease threatening to spread to neighboring provinces and countries, the situation in Gauteng has become a critical test of South Africa’s ability to manage public health emergencies. The government is now under pressure to act swiftly and decisively to prevent further economic and social disruption.

Looking Ahead: Lessons for African Development

The Gauteng foot-and-mouth outbreak serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in Africa’s agricultural and health systems. As the continent continues to push for sustainable development, the ability to respond to such crises will be a key indicator of progress. Strengthening governance, improving intergovernmental collaboration, and investing in infrastructure are essential to building resilience against future outbreaks.

For Nigeria and other African nations, the situation in Gauteng is a cautionary tale. The impact of such diseases on trade, food security, and economic stability cannot be underestimated. As Lesufi continues to push for accountability and action, the lessons from Gauteng could shape the future of health and development policies across the continent.