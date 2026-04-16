Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s ambitious anti-crime campaign is under intense scrutiny after a report revealed 133,000 people have gone missing in the country since she took office in 2023. The figure, released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), has raised urgent questions about the effectiveness of her administration’s security policies. While Sheinbaum has prioritised reducing violence and improving public safety, the growing number of disappearances highlights deep-seated challenges in law enforcement and judicial systems across Mexico.

Crime and Governance in Mexico

Sheinbaum, the first woman to lead Mexico, has framed her presidency as a turning point in the country’s fight against organized crime. However, the latest data reveals a stark contradiction. In 2023 alone, 35,000 people vanished, a 12% increase compared to the previous year. The majority of these cases involve individuals from marginalized communities, particularly in states like Michoacán and Guerrero, where drug cartels have long exerted influence. The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has repeatedly warned that weak institutional capacity and corruption hinder efforts to locate missing persons.

politics-governance · Claudia Sheinbaum Faces 133,000 Missing People in Mexico's Crime Crisis

The issue is not just a national concern but has global implications. Mexico is a key transit country for migrants heading to the United States, and the rise in disappearances has intensified fears about human trafficking and exploitation. Human rights groups such as the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) have called for greater transparency and accountability from the Mexican government. “The lack of progress in addressing missing persons undermines trust in the state and fuels the cycle of violence,” said FIDH representative Luisa Fernanda Vargas.

Impact on Development and Stability

The crisis has significant implications for Mexico’s development trajectory. The country’s economic growth, which has averaged 2.5% annually over the past decade, is increasingly threatened by instability. In regions like Oaxaca and Sinaloa, where crime rates are highest, investment and tourism have declined, affecting local livelihoods. The World Bank has noted that high levels of violence can reduce GDP growth by up to 1.5% in affected areas, a concern for a nation seeking to strengthen its position in the global economy.

Sheinbaum’s government has responded with a multi-pronged strategy, including the deployment of federal police and the expansion of forensic labs to identify remains. However, critics argue that these measures are insufficient. “We need a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of crime, not just its symptoms,” said Professor María Elena Martínez, a political analyst at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). “This includes improving education, creating jobs, and strengthening the rule of law.”

What This Means for Africa

While the crisis in Mexico is specific to the country, it offers lessons for African nations grappling with similar challenges. Many African countries face high rates of violence, corruption, and weak governance, which hinder development and economic progress. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has highlighted that stable and secure environments are essential for attracting investment and fostering inclusive growth. Countries like Nigeria and Kenya, which have experienced rising crime rates, can learn from Mexico’s struggles and successes in addressing security challenges.

Sheinbaum’s approach to crime has also sparked a broader conversation about the role of leadership in shaping public safety. In Africa, where governance reforms are often slow, the importance of strong, accountable leadership cannot be overstated. “Leaders must prioritize the safety and dignity of their citizens,” said Dr. Amina Jallow, a policy expert at the African Union. “This requires not only robust security policies but also a commitment to justice and human rights.”

International Response and Support

International organizations have stepped in to support Mexico’s efforts. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has provided technical assistance to improve forensic capabilities and enhance data collection. Meanwhile, the European Union has pledged funding for community-based crime prevention programs in vulnerable regions. These initiatives reflect a growing recognition that crime is not just a national issue but a global challenge that requires coordinated action.

Despite these efforts, the road to stability remains long. The Mexican government has set a deadline of 2025 to significantly reduce the number of missing persons, but experts remain skeptical. “Without systemic change, these targets will be difficult to meet,” said security analyst Carlos López. “It’s not just about more police or better technology — it’s about rebuilding trust between the state and its citizens.”

What to Watch Next

The coming months will be critical for Mexico’s anti-crime strategy. Sheinbaum’s administration plans to announce a new security framework in early 2025, which could include increased funding for forensic services and community policing. Meanwhile, the CNDH is expected to release a comprehensive report on the state of human rights in the country. For African nations, the situation in Mexico serves as both a cautionary tale and a potential model for addressing crime through integrated, people-centred policies.

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