On a recent visit to Lagos, technology entrepreneur Marc highlighted the urgent need for improved skills training in Nigeria’s fast-growing tech sector. The remarks came as the country’s digital economy expands, with over 200 tech startups now operating in the city, according to the Nigerian Tech Association. Marc, a prominent figure in the African tech scene, warned that without targeted investment in education, Nigeria risks falling behind its regional peers.

Skills Gap Threatens Tech Growth

Marc’s comments reflect growing concerns among industry leaders about the mismatch between the skills being taught in Nigerian schools and the needs of the modern workforce. A 2023 report by the World Bank found that only 35% of Nigerian graduates in STEM fields are deemed employable by tech firms. “Nadie tiene las habilidades de Márquez,” Marc said during a panel discussion at the Lagos Tech Summit, a phrase that translates to “No one has Márquez’s skills,” referencing a local tech legend. The statement underscored the high demand for advanced technical expertise in the sector.

economy-business · Marc Warns Nigeria's Tech Sector Over Skills Gap

“We’re not just talking about coding,” Marc explained. “We need people who understand data science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity—areas where Nigeria is still lagging.” The Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology has begun rolling out new digital literacy programs, but critics say the initiative is too slow to meet the demands of a booming industry. With over 1.5 million new tech jobs expected by 2025, the pressure on the education system is mounting.

Regional Competition and Investment

Nigeria is not alone in facing this challenge. Kenya and South Africa, both leaders in African tech innovation, have already implemented national digital skills strategies. In Kenya, the government launched the Digital Literacy Programme in 2022, aiming to equip 10 million students with digital tools by 2025. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Department of Higher Education has partnered with private firms to create tech training hubs across the country. These efforts have helped both nations attract significant foreign investment, with venture capital funding in Kenya rising by 40% in 2023.

“Nigeria has the talent, but it’s not being properly nurtured,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior policy analyst at the Lagos Institute for Public Policy Research. “If we don’t invest in education now, we’ll lose out on the next wave of global tech opportunities.” The African Development Bank has pledged $500 million in funding for tech education initiatives across the continent, but the allocation process is still under review.

Public-Private Partnerships Needed

Experts argue that public-private partnerships will be key to closing the skills gap. In Nairobi, for instance, the Kenyan government has collaborated with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to develop training curricula tailored to local needs. Similar models are being explored in Nigeria, with the Lagos State Government currently in talks with local tech firms like Andela and Flutterwave to create internship and training programs.

“We need to move beyond just theoretical education,” said Chidi Nwosu, a co-founder of a Lagos-based tech incubator. “Students need real-world experience, mentorship, and access to the latest tools.” The government has also announced plans to establish a national digital skills certification body, but the timeline for implementation remains unclear.

What Comes Next for Nigeria’s Tech Sector?

With the African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasizing digital transformation as a key pillar of development, Nigeria’s ability to address its skills gap could determine its position on the continent. The National Council for Technological Development has set a target of training 2 million young people in digital skills by 2025, but progress so far has been uneven. The upcoming National Digital Skills Summit in Abuja in March 2024 will be a crucial test of the government’s commitment to this goal.

For now, the message from Marc and other tech leaders is clear: Nigeria cannot afford to ignore the skills crisis. With the continent’s digital economy projected to reach $180 billion by 2030, the time to act is now. Investors, educators, and policymakers must work together to ensure that the next generation of African innovators is ready to lead.

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