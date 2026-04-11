Amazon has announced it will stop supporting older Kindle e-readers, triggering a wave of frustration among users in Nigeria and across Africa. The decision, effective from 1 July 2024, means devices released before 2019 will no longer receive software updates or access to the Kindle Store. The move has drawn sharp criticism from digital literacy advocates and tech users who rely on the devices for education and content consumption.

Impact on Nigerian Users

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has seen a surge in e-reader adoption over the past decade, particularly in urban centres like Lagos and Abuja. According to a 2023 report by the Nigerian Communications Commission, over 1.2 million Kindles are in use across the nation, with many owned by students and educators. The sudden end of support has left many users scrambling for alternatives.

economy-business · Amazon Ends Kindle Support, Sparks Outcry in Nigeria

“This is a major blow to digital learning,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a Lagos-based teacher and digital literacy advocate. “Many of my students rely on Kindles to access textbooks and educational materials. Without support, these devices are essentially obsolete.” The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has expressed concern over the move, warning it could hinder progress toward the country’s digital inclusion goals.

Broader Implications for African Tech Access

The decision by Amazon highlights a growing challenge for African nations striving to expand digital infrastructure. While global tech companies often prioritise profit over long-term user support, African users face limited local alternatives. The lack of affordable, locally developed e-readers exacerbates the problem, leaving many dependent on foreign platforms.

“This is not just about Kindles,” said Dr. Nia Nwosu, a tech policy researcher at the University of Ibadan. “It reflects a larger issue: the fragility of digital access in Africa. When big tech companies withdraw support, it disproportionately affects low-income users who cannot afford newer devices.”

Call for Local Innovation

Experts are urging African governments and entrepreneurs to invest in local tech solutions. The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2020–2030 emphasises the need for homegrown digital tools to reduce dependency on foreign platforms. However, progress has been slow, with many African tech startups struggling to scale.

“We need to build our own ecosystem,” said Chidi Okoro, founder of NaijaTech, a Nigerian tech incubator. “If we don’t, we’ll keep relying on companies that don’t prioritise our needs.” Okoro’s organisation is currently developing an affordable, locally made e-reader aimed at students and rural communities.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the Amazon decision poses a challenge, it also presents an opportunity for African innovation. The continent’s growing tech sector is already making strides in areas like mobile banking, e-learning, and digital content creation. However, for these efforts to succeed, there needs to be stronger collaboration between governments, private companies, and civil society.

The Nigerian government has announced plans to introduce a digital literacy initiative in 2024, aiming to equip 5 million citizens with basic tech skills. The programme includes support for local e-learning platforms and hardware development. Whether this initiative will be enough to offset the impact of Amazon’s decision remains to be seen.

What Comes Next

As the 1 July deadline approaches, users in Nigeria and other African countries are urging Amazon to reconsider its decision. Meanwhile, local tech leaders are pushing for more investment in digital infrastructure. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Africa can build a more resilient and self-reliant tech ecosystem.

For now, the focus remains on finding alternatives and advocating for policies that support digital inclusion. With the right strategies, Africa’s tech sector could turn this challenge into a catalyst for long-term growth and innovation.

Editorial Opinion Whether this initiative will be enough to offset the impact of Amazon’s decision remains to be seen. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Africa can build a more resilient and self-reliant tech ecosystem. — panapress.org Editorial Team