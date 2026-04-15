The Conselho, Nigeria's key economic watchdog, has projected a modest public surplus for 2024 despite the country's ongoing economic challenges and the impact of regional conflicts. The forecast, released on Monday, highlights a fragile recovery, with the government anticipating a surplus of 0.3% of GDP, a figure that underscores the delicate balance between fiscal discipline and the need for continued investment in critical sectors.

Stabilizing the Economy Amid Regional Uncertainty

The Conselho's report comes as Nigeria grapples with a complex mix of internal economic pressures and external shocks, including the fallout from the war in the Sahel and the lingering effects of the 2022 currency devaluation. The watchdog, led by Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, emphasized that the small surplus is achievable only through strict budgetary controls and a focus on key development areas such as infrastructure and energy.

economy-business · Conselho Forecasts Small Surplus Amid War and Economic Strain

“This surplus is not a sign of full recovery, but a step in the right direction,” Ahmed said in a statement. “It reflects our commitment to responsible fiscal management while ensuring that essential services remain accessible to all citizens.”

The Conselho’s projection is based on a combination of improved tax collection, controlled public spending, and a slight rebound in oil prices. However, the report also warns that the surplus is highly sensitive to external factors, including global commodity prices and regional security dynamics.

Development Goals and Pan-African Implications

The Conselho's forecast has broader implications for Africa’s development goals, particularly the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes economic integration, sustainable growth, and poverty reduction. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, plays a central role in regional stability and development, and its fiscal trajectory has ripple effects across the continent.

“A stable Nigeria is a cornerstone for economic growth in West Africa,” said Dr. Amina Sow, an economist at the African Development Bank. “The Conselho's projections show that even small fiscal adjustments can have significant impacts on regional development.”

The report also highlights the importance of diversifying the economy beyond oil. With oil accounting for about 90% of Nigeria’s exports, the government is under pressure to invest in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to build a more resilient economic base.

Challenges and Opportunities

Nigeria's economic outlook remains uncertain, with inflation still above 20% and a large informal sector that complicates tax collection. The Conselho's forecast assumes that the government will continue to prioritize infrastructure development, including road networks, power generation, and digital connectivity.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth,” said Professor Chukwuma Okoye, a leading Nigerian economist. “Without significant investment in this area, the small surplus will not translate into long-term development.”

The Conselho has also urged the government to address corruption and inefficiencies in public spending. A 2023 World Bank report found that up to 25% of public funds are lost to mismanagement, a figure that the watchdog says must be tackled to ensure sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

The Conselho's forecast is a cautious but hopeful signal for Nigeria’s economic future, but its success depends on several key factors. The government must maintain fiscal discipline, invest in infrastructure, and address systemic issues like corruption and inefficiency. The coming months will be critical as the country prepares for the 2025 budget cycle and the upcoming presidential elections.

For African development, Nigeria’s path will serve as a test case for how a major economy can navigate crisis while staying committed to long-term goals. The next few months will determine whether the small surplus is a sign of lasting stability or a fleeting reprieve.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about conselho forecasts small surplus amid war and economic strain? The Conselho, Nigeria's key economic watchdog, has projected a modest public surplus for 2024 despite the country's ongoing economic challenges and the impact of regional conflicts. Why does this matter for economy-business? Stabilizing the Economy Amid Regional Uncertainty The Conselho's report comes as Nigeria grapples with a complex mix of internal economic pressures and external shocks, including the fallout from the war in the Sahel and the lingering effects of the What are the key facts about conselho forecasts small surplus amid war and economic strain? “This surplus is not a sign of full recovery, but a step in the right direction,” Ahmed said in a statement.