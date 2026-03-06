Khalil Halilu, an influential advocate for industrial development in Africa, has urged a renewed focus on production and innovation to transform the continent. Speaking at a recent forum organised by Vanguard, Halilu emphasised the urgent need for enhanced industrial capability and robust engineering infrastructure in Nigeria and beyond.

Why Industrial Capability Matters for Africa

Halilu's assertion comes at a time when Africa grapples with significant economic challenges, including rising unemployment and dependence on imported goods. He argues that without a solid foundation in industrial capability, the continent will struggle to achieve its development goals. According to Halilu, a focus on production is crucial for job creation and economic resilience.

economy-business · Khalil Halilu Demands Stronger Industrial Capability to Drive Africa's Growth: Here's Why

Engineering Infrastructure: A Pillar of Development

The role of engineering infrastructure cannot be overstated. Halilu highlighted the direct correlation between infrastructure development and economic growth. He noted that countries with advanced engineering capabilities often experience faster industrialisation. In Nigeria, for instance, inadequate infrastructure has severely hampered the ability of local industries to thrive.

Current State of Nigeria's Industrial Capability

Recent analyses reveal that Nigeria's industrial sector remains underdeveloped, contributing only 9% to the nation's GDP. With a population exceeding 200 million, the potential for industrial growth is immense. However, challenges such as poor transportation networks and unreliable power supply persist. Halilu calls for strategic investments in engineering infrastructure to bolster industrial capability and drive economic growth.

Opportunities for Progress

Despite these challenges, Halilu remains optimistic about Africa's potential. He stresses that by investing in education and training within the engineering sector, Nigeria can cultivate a workforce equipped to meet the demands of modern industry. Furthermore, collaboration with international partners can provide the necessary technology transfers and expertise.

What Lies Ahead for Africa's Industrial Future?

As Halilu's message resonates across the continent, policymakers and industry leaders must take heed. The future of African development hinges on transforming industrial capability and engineering infrastructure. Stakeholders must watch closely for upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing production capacity, as these developments will be critical for the continent's growth trajectory.