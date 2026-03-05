Aided college faculty have written an open letter to the Chief Minister (CM) demanding the implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits. This letter comes in the wake of protests held at the Directorate of Collegiate Education, where teachers expressed their discontent over ongoing delays.

Protests Erupt at Directorate of Collegiate Education

On Tuesday, faculty members from various aided colleges gathered at the Directorate of Collegiate Education to voice their grievances. They have been waiting for the CAS benefits, which are meant to enhance their professional prospects and ensure fair compensation in the education sector. Aided college faculty explained that these benefits are crucial for maintaining morale and encouraging retention among educators.

The Open Letter: A Call to Action

The open letter addressed to the CM outlines the faculty's concerns regarding the prolonged inaction on CAS benefits. It states, "The lack of implementation not only affects our livelihoods but also undermines the quality of education we provide to our students." The letter has garnered significant attention, with faculty members urging the government to prioritise educational reforms that align with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations.

The Importance of Collegiate Education in Nigeria

Collegiate education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s workforce. Educators highlighted that the CAS benefits are essential for promoting educational excellence and supporting the professional growth of teachers. This, in turn, directly impacts the country's ability to meet its development goals, particularly in the realms of education and economic growth.

Linking the Protests to African Development Goals

The current situation at the Directorate of Collegiate Education underscores broader continental challenges faced by educational institutions in Africa. Access to quality education and adequate support for educators are fundamental components of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the SDGs. By addressing the CAS benefits, the Nigerian government has an opportunity to enhance the quality of education, which is crucial for economic development and social stability.

What Comes Next for Aided College Faculty?

As the protests continue, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the demands laid out by the faculty. Analysts suggest that the outcome could set a precedent for future educational reforms in Nigeria. Faculty members are urged to remain vigilant and engaged, as their actions could trigger a wider movement advocating for the rights and benefits of educators across the continent. The situation serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for equitable education and the necessity for government accountability in fulfilling its promises to educators.