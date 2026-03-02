In a significant move, the Autoridade has approved a new municipal works fee that will reduce capital gains tax on property sales, effective immediately across Nigeria. This policy, aimed at improving the housing sector, is expected to influence property transactions and affordability for citizens.

Understanding the Municipal Works Fee: The Custo Explained

The recent decision by the Autoridade introduces a revised fee structure, known as the Custo, which directly impacts how capital gains are taxed on the sale of residential properties. Under this new regulation, homeowners will find that their tax liabilities are substantially lowered, creating a more conducive environment for buying and selling properties.

This change is particularly significant in a country where housing affordability remains a pressing concern. By alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with property transactions, this policy aims to stimulate the real estate market and make home ownership more accessible to a broader demographic.

How This Affects Nigeria's Housing Sector

The Custo's introduction reflects a growing recognition of the importance of housing as a key driver of economic development. In a nation where urbanisation is rapidly increasing, the need for sustainable and affordable housing solutions has never been more urgent. As cities expand, the pressure on infrastructure and housing becomes more pronounced, necessitating innovative approaches to urban planning and development.

By reducing the financial barriers to property transactions, the Autoridade is not only enhancing the housing landscape but is also contributing to broader economic growth. This move aligns with several African development goals, particularly those aimed at reducing poverty and improving living standards across the continent.

Continental Challenges and Opportunities in Housing