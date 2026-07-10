South Africa's private sector posted a recovery in June, according to the latest purchasing managers' index data released this week. The reading climbed…

South Africa's private sector posted a recovery in June, according to the latest purchasing managers' index data released this week. The reading climbed above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction, suggesting businesses are moving past the headwinds that weighed on activity earlier in the year.

June PMI Surpasses Expectations

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index reached 51.2 in June, up from 48.3 in May. Anything above 50 indicates expansion. The improvement was broad-based, with new orders, employment, and supplier delivery times all ticking upward. Analysts had expected a more modest bounce to around 49.5, making the actual figure a positive surprise for an economy that has struggled with power cuts, logistics bottlenecks, and subdued consumer demand.

Economy & Business · South African Private Sector Rebounds in June — What the Numbers Show

The data came from Standard Bank and the South African Reserve Bank, which compile the survey from responses across manufacturing, construction, retail, and services. June's reading marks the first time since February that the index has signalled growth.

What Drove the Uptick

Survey respondents pointed to a combination of factors behind the improvement. New export orders picked up, particularly in the mining and metals sub-sectors, as global commodity prices stabilised. Domestic demand also showed signs of life, with retailers reporting higher foot traffic compared with the prior month.

Employment sub-indices improved marginally, with some firms indicating they had stopped reducing headcounts and begun selective hiring again. Input costs rose at a slower pace, easing pressure on margins that had been squeezed by currency volatility and energy prices.

Sector Breakdown

Manufacturing led the rebound, with output sub-indices hitting their highest levels since late last year. Wholesale and retail trade also contributed positively, though construction remained a weak spot. Service providers were mixed, with financial services outperforming hospitality and transport.

Currency and Cost Pressures

The rand has shown relative stability against major currencies in recent weeks, helping to moderate imported inflation. The exchange rate hovered around 18.60 to the dollar in mid-June, a level that has provided some relief for businesses that rely on foreign inputs. However, energy costs remain elevated, and Eskom's rolling power cuts continue to disrupt operations for many firms, particularly in energy-intensive industries.

Fuel prices, a key driver of input costs, have moderated following declines in international crude benchmarks. Businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where most industrial activity is concentrated, reported that transport and logistics costs had eased compared with the first quarter.

Economists React

The June data has shifted expectations for the second half of the year. Economists at major banks revised their growth forecasts upward slightly, though they cautioned that one month of improved PMI data does not constitute a trend. Structural challenges, including labour market rigidities, infrastructure decay, and skill shortages, continue to constrain long-term potential growth.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee meets again in late July. While the June PMI alone is unlikely to alter the rate outlook significantly, it provides a measure of comfort that the economy is not slipping into recession. Inflation remains above the target band, keeping pressure on consumers and businesses alike.

What Comes Next

Business confidence surveys due in July will test whether the June PMI improvement reflects a genuine turning point or a temporary blip. The third quarter will also bring updated data on gross domestic product, which contracted marginally in the first three months of the year. Whether the private sector can sustain June's momentum will depend heavily on Eskom's ability to reduce power cuts and on global demand for South African exports holding firm.

For investors and policymakers, the next set of purchasing managers' index readings in August will be closely watched. A sustained recovery in private sector activity could ease pressure on the fiscal budget and support job creation ahead of an expected uptick in public sector wage negotiations later this year.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Economists at major banks revised their growth forecasts upward slightly, though they cautioned that one month of improved PMI data does not constitute a trend. However, energy costs remain elevated, and Eskom's rolling power cuts continue to disrupt operations for many firms, particularly in energy-intensive industries.Fuel prices, a key driver of input costs, have moderated following declines in international crude benchmarks. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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