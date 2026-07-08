A South African cabinet minister publicly rejected calls for compensation to Nigerians on Thursday, responding sharply to statements made by Shehu Sani,…

A South African cabinet minister publicly rejected calls for compensation to Nigerians on Thursday, responding sharply to statements made by Shehu Sani, the former Nigerian senator. The minister told reporters the demand had no legal or diplomatic basis and would not be entertained by Pretoria. The exchange has renewed scrutiny of bilateral ties between Africa's two largest economies.

South Africa's official rejection

The South African minister, whose remarks were carried by Vanguard News, confirmed the government's position during a media briefing. Shehu Sani had apparently pushed for reparations or financial redress affecting Nigerians, citing historical or recent grievances. Pretoria's response was immediate and unambiguous. "There will be no compensation," the minister stated, adding that the claim had been raised before and dismissed each time.

Politics & Governance · South Africa Rejects Shehu Sani's Compensation Demands — No Payout for Nigerians

The statement drew a clear line under the issue from the South African side. Officials emphasised that diplomatic protocols exist precisely to handle such matters through established channels, not through public demands. The minister did not elaborate on which specific grievances Sani had referenced.

Who is Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani represented Kaduna Central in Nigeria's Senate between 2015 and 2019. He has remained active in public discourse since leaving office, frequently commenting on bilateral and continental affairs. Sani has previously voiced concerns about the treatment of Nigerians abroad, particularly in South Africa, where incidents against foreign nationals have periodically surfaced.

His latest remarks appeared to renew pressure on Pretoria regarding perceived obligations to Nigerian citizens. The specific context of his compensation call was not detailed in the initial reports, but the demand placed him at odds with the South African government. Sani has a reputation for blunt advocacy on diaspora issues.

Historical context of tensions

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have been complex despite longstanding strategic partnership on the continent. Periodic outbreaks of violence targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South African cities have strained public sentiment on both sides. Nigerian communities in Johannesburg and Durban have at various points raised alarms about safety and legal protections.

DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENT

Both governments have sought to manage these tensions through consular agreements and joint commissions. However, advocates argue that concrete protections on the ground remain inconsistent. The compensation demand reflects frustrations among some Nigerian voices that diplomatic channels have not delivered sufficient accountability.

Political dimensions

The exchange occurs against a backdrop of shifting political alliances within West and Southern Africa. South Africa has pursued an assertive foreign policy, occasionally drawing criticism from neighbouring states over economic or security matters. Nigeria, as Africa's most populous nation, maintains significant leverage in continental forums.

The public nature of the dispute carries domestic implications for both sides. In South Africa, the government faces pressure to demonstrate sovereignty over immigration and legal matters. In Nigeria, figures like Sani cultivate support by championing citizen protections abroad, a stance that resonates with voters who see their nationals mistreated regionally.

What happens next

Pretoria is unlikely to revisit its position without formal diplomatic channels being activated through the foreign ministries. Nigerian officials have not yet issued a direct response to the South African minister's statement. The next move may fall to diplomatic envoys rather than public figures making media statements.

Watch for whether the Nigerian foreign ministry releases a formal response in the coming days. If Abuja remains silent, it could signal acceptance of Pretoria's stance. Alternatively, a formal complaint through the African Union or bilateral mechanisms could follow. Either outcome will test whether the two nations can absorb this public disagreement without lasting damage to their relationship.

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