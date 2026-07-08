Niger State's Governor Umaru Muhammed Bago has publicly praised the Friends, Humanity, Committee for its work addressing hardship among women and youths…

Niger State's Governor Umaru Muhammed Bago has publicly praised the Friends, Humanity, Committee for its work addressing hardship among women and youths across the state. The commendation came during an official engagement at the Government House in Minna, the state capital, where the governor highlighted the organisation's contributions to poverty alleviation and skills development programmes. Officials present at the event said the governor described the group's efforts as vital to the administration's goal of improving living standards for vulnerable populations.

Governor Bago's Statement at Minna Ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bago said the Friends, Humanity, Committee had demonstrated what community-driven initiatives could achieve when properly directed. He noted that the organisation's focus on women and young people aligned with his administration's development priorities. The governor called on other civil society groups and development partners to adopt similar approaches in reaching underserved communities. His remarks were delivered in the presence of senior government officials and community leaders gathered at the state headquarters.

Health & Medicine · Niger Governor Bago Commends Group for Easing Hardship Among Women, Youths

Scope of the Group's Work in Niger State

The Friends, Humanity, Committee operates across multiple local government areas in Niger State, concentrating on communities where economic opportunities remain limited. The organisation runs vocational training centres offering courses in tailoring, hairdressing, and basic ICT skills. Programme coordinators said participants receive starter packs upon completing their training, enabling them to establish small businesses. The group also distributes food items and school supplies to households headed by women, particularly in rural settlements where access to social services is scarce.

Programmes Targeting Young People

For youth beneficiaries, the committee organises entrepreneurship workshops that connect participants with microfinance institutions. These sessions cover business planning, record-keeping, and market access strategies. Organisers said the approach aims to reduce the rate of youth unemployment that has fueled social challenges in the region. The training model has drawn attention from officials in neighbouring states who are exploring partnerships with the committee.

Government Partnership Plans

Following Bago's commendation, officials indicated the state government was considering formal collaboration with the Friends, Humanity, Committee. A memorandum of understanding could see the group receive logistical support and access to government facilities for its training programmes. The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Niger State is expected to lead negotiations on the partnership framework. This would mark the first structured engagement between the administration and the committee since Bago took office.

Community Response to the Organisation

Residents in affected communities have welcomed the committee's interventions, describing them as a lifeline for families struggling to meet basic needs. Local leaders in several districts confirmed that the vocational training had helped young people earn income without relocating to larger cities. Some graduates of the programme have since hired others from their neighbourhoods, creating a ripple effect that officials say validates the investment. Women beneficiaries particularly praised the flexibility of the training schedules, which accommodate their responsibilities at home.

Economic Context in Niger State

Niger State remains predominantly agricultural, with the majority of its population engaged in farming and livestock husbandry. Economic data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that several local government areas in the state have high poverty rates compared to the national average. Youth unemployment and limited access to credit for small-scale entrepreneurs have compounded these challenges. Development organisations working in the region have repeatedly called for interventions that address both immediate relief needs and long-term economic mobility.

What Comes Next

Observers will watch whether the governor's public praise translates into concrete financial or institutional backing for the Friends, Humanity, Committee. The planned memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Women Affairs is expected to be finalised within the coming months. If signed, it would formalise a role for the organisation within the state's poverty reduction strategy. Readers should monitor announcements from the Niger State Government for updates on partnership terms and expansion of training centres to additional local government areas.

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