Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has publicly defended his government's acquisition of land in Gurara Local Government Area for a solar energy project, t…

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has publicly defended his government's acquisition of land in Gurara Local Government Area for a solar energy project, telling critics that economic development cannot be halted by opposition from local communities. The statement, broadcast on Channels Television, comes as residents of the affected area push back against what they describe as forced dispossession of their farmland without adequate compensation. Bago's administration has framed the project as essential infrastructure for Nigeria's renewable energy targets, but local leaders insist the process has been opaque and unfair. The confrontation highlights a recurring tension across Nigeria between national development goals and the rights of rural communities whose ancestral lands become targets for large-scale projects.

Governor Defends Land Acquisition on National Television

Speaking during a television interview, Bago stood firmly behind the Dikko land acquisition, arguing that the solar project represents progress that cannot be sacrificed to accommodate individual objections. "Development cannot be stopped," the governor stated, making clear his administration would not reverse course on the project. Channels Television reported that Bago characterised the objections as obstacles to progress rather than legitimate grievances deserving of dialogue. His remarks drew immediate criticism from community representatives who watched the broadcast in Gurara. The governor did not specify what compensation package, if any, had been offered to displaced farmers, leaving that question unanswered for affected residents seeking clarity about their futures.

Politics & Governance · Niger Governor Bago Defends Solar Land Seizure in Gurara — Locals Push Back

Solar Project Targets Power Generation for National Grid

The solar installation planned for Gurara Local Government Area is designed to generate electricity for delivery to the national grid, according to details released by the Niger State government. Officials have promoted the project as part of broader efforts to expand Nigeria's renewable energy capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels for power generation. Niger State, Nigeria's largest state by landmass, has positioned itself as a destination for agricultural investment and infrastructure development under Bago's administration. The solar project would occupy a substantial footprint in Gurara, a region known for its farming communities and proximity to the Gurara Dam. Government statements have described the initiative as a joint venture, though the specific partners and total investment figures have not been fully disclosed in public releases.

Residents Describe Forced Eviction Without Fair Terms

Farmers in the affected areas of Gurara Local Government Area say they received little warning before government officials arrived to survey their land for the solar project. Several landowners told local media they were presented with compensation offers they considered far below market value, with some claiming they were pressured to accept without opportunity for negotiation. Traditional rulers in the area have reportedly attempted to intervene, requesting meetings with state officials that have gone unanswered for weeks. The communities depend heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods, growing crops including maize, millet, and soybeans on land that has been cultivated by their families for generations. Without their land, these farmers face the prospect of losing their primary source of income with limited alternative employment available in the region.

Legal Framework for Compulsory Acquisition Under Scrutiny

Nigeria's Land Use Act grants state governors authority to acquire land for public purposes, requiring that compensation be paid to affected landowners. However, legal experts note that the law mandates consultation with communities and fair market value for acquired properties. Rights advocates argue that in practice, state governments frequently bypass proper procedures, offering minimal compensation and proceeding with construction before disputes are resolved. The Dikko land acquisition in Gurara now joins a growing list of contested cases where governors have invoked development justifications to override local objections. Courts in Nigeria have historically been reluctant to intervene in land disputes involving sitting governors, leaving affected communities with limited legal recourse. Human rights organisations have called for legislative reforms to strengthen protections for rural landowners facing compulsory acquisition.

Development Promises Clash With Local Realities

Bago's administration has repeatedly pointed to job creation and infrastructure improvements as benefits that will flow from the solar project to surrounding communities. Government communications have highlighted Nigeria's international commitments on climate change and the role of renewable energy projects in meeting those targets. Niger State has attracted significant attention from investors seeking land for large-scale agricultural and energy ventures, positioning the region as an economic hub for northern Nigeria. However, critics contend that development rhetoric often masks arrangements that primarily benefit outside investors and political elites while displacing vulnerable populations. The solar project in Gurara exemplifies these broader tensions between Nigeria's development aspirations and the lived experiences of rural communities whose voices rarely reach decision-making tables.

What Comes Next for Gurara Communities

Affected landowners in Gurara Local Government Area say they are exploring options for collective action, including petitions to the state legislature and potential court filings to challenge the acquisition. Community leaders have appealed to federal authorities to intervene and review the process for compliance with the Land Use Act. The state government has set no public timeline for resolving the dispute before construction activities continue. Observers will be watching for any statements from the federal Ministry of Power or the Rural Land Commission regarding the legality of the acquisition process. Residents say they remain determined to resist displacement from their ancestral farmland regardless of the governor's public assertions that development will proceed. The coming weeks will determine whether negotiations open between the two sides or whether the conflict escalates to direct confrontation on the ground in Gurara.

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