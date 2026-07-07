Flooding across Ivory Coast has killed nearly 60 people since May, with thousands more displaced from their homes as heavy seasonal rains overwhelm the …

Flooding across Ivory Coast has killed nearly 60 people since May, with thousands more displaced from their homes as heavy seasonal rains overwhelm the country's infrastructure. The death toll, reported by local civil protection authorities, marks one of the deadliest flood seasons the West African nation has experienced in recent years. Rescue teams are still searching through affected neighbourhoods, warning that the final figure could rise further.

Death Toll Climbs as Rains Continue

Since May, flooding across multiple regions of Ivory Coast has claimed the lives of at least 59 people, according to figures released by the national civil protection directorate. Abidjan, the economic capital, and surrounding areas have recorded the highest concentrations of casualties. Rescue workers have pulled survivors from submerged vehicles and collapsed mud-brick homes. Local hospitals report treating hundreds of injuries related to the flooding. The civil protection ministry confirmed that search and rescue operations remain ongoing in several districts, particularly in low-lying areas where water levels rose fastest.

Health & Medicine · Ivory Coast Floods Kill Nearly 60 Since May — Thousands Displaced

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, seeking shelter in schools, community centres, and relatives' homes. The Red Cross in Ivory Coast reported that emergency shelters are reaching capacity in some localities. Waterborne diseases, including cholera, have begun appearing in crowded evacuation sites, raising fears of a secondary health crisis. Aid organisations have called for urgent funding to provide clean water, food, and medical supplies to displaced families.

Why This Flood Season Is Different

Ivory Coast typically experiences two rainy seasons per year, but the current one has brought unusually intense rainfall within compressed timeframes. Meteorologists at the national weather service attributed the severity partly to changing rainfall patterns linked to broader climate shifts. Several regions received their entire expected monthly rainfall within a single week. Drainage channels built decades ago were never designed to handle such volumes, officials admitted. The combination of rapid urban expansion and inadequate infrastructure has left vast neighbourhoods exposed.

Urban Expansion Exacerbates Vulnerability

Abidjan, a city of over five million people, has seen explosive growth since the 1990s, with informal settlements spreading into flood-prone zones along lagunes and waterways. Many of these areas lack proper drainage, paved roads, or durable housing. Residents in neighbourhoods such as Yopougon and Cocody have reported recurring floods every rainy season, but say this year's deluge is significantly worse. Some families described watching water rise to waist level inside their homes overnight. Local leaders in affected districts say they have repeatedly appealed for infrastructure improvements, only to be met with delays.

Government Response and Resource Limits

The government has deployed military engineers and emergency response teams to the hardest-hit areas. Prime Minister Robert Beugr Mambrasubmitted an emergency budget request to parliament for additional flood relief funds. The ministries of health and infrastructure have opened coordination centres to manage the response. However, officials acknowledged that resources are stretched thin. Some affected communities reported waiting days before receiving any assistance. The civil protection directorate has called on international partners for supplementary support, including temporary housing and water purification equipment.

Economic Consequences Mount

The floods have dealt a blow to small businesses already struggling with post-pandemic recovery. Markets in several districts remain inaccessible due to standing water. Traders in Abidjan's Adjame district reported losing entire inventories of perishable goods. The transport sector has been disrupted, with flooded roads cutting off access to suburbs and neighbouring towns. Agricultural zones in the interior have also suffered, with crops destroyed in low-lying farming areas. economists in Abidjan warned that the economic damage could slow growth projections for the year if recovery efforts are delayed.

What Happens Next

Forecasters expect the rainy season to continue until November, meaning further flooding remains possible. The government has urged residents in high-risk areas to relocate to higher ground preemptively, though many families have resisted leaving their properties. Parliament is expected to debate infrastructure spending proposals in the coming weeks. Donors and humanitarian agencies are scheduled to hold a coordination meeting in Abidjan later this month to assess funding gaps. Residents in flood-prone districts say they will be watching whether this crisis prompts meaningful investment or fades from official attention once the rains ease.

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