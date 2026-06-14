President Bola Tinubu has directed officials to restructure the Federal Capital Territory to match Nigeria's rapidly growing population, saying Abuja mu…

President Bola Tinubu has directed officials to restructure the Federal Capital Territory to match Nigeria's rapidly growing population, saying Abuja must become a true reflection of national identity. The directive came during a cabinet meeting in the nation's capital, where the president emphasised that urban planning decisions should keep pace with demographic changes affecting every region of the country.

President's Directive to Cabinet

Tinubu told ministers that the current layout of the FCT no longer suffices for a nation of more than 220 million people. He called for a comprehensive review of how the capital territory accommodates residents, businesses, and government functions. The president did not specify a timeline for presenting new proposals, but officials indicated work would begin immediately.

Politics & Governance · Tinubu Demands FCT Overhaul as Nigeria's Urban Population Surges

The directive places the Federal Capital Territory Administration at the centre of drafting revised development frameworks. Multiple ministries will contribute input on transportation, housing, water supply, and land use. Tinubu asked officials to prioritise solutions that can be implemented within existing budget constraints while delivering measurable improvements to daily life in Abuja.

Population Pressure on Abuja's Infrastructure

Abuja was designed in the 1970s as a planned capital city for approximately three million residents. Current estimates put the FCT population at over four million, with growth projections suggesting it could double by 2040. Traffic congestion has worsened significantly in recent years, particularly along major corridors connecting residential areas to the central business district.

Housing shortages have pushed property prices far beyond the reach of average civil servants. Rent in satellite towns such as Gwagwalada, Kubwa, and Dutse has risen sharply as workers seek affordable accommodation outside the city centre. Water shortages affect several communities during dry seasons, highlighting gaps in infrastructure maintenance and expansion.

Urban Planning Challenges

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council has struggled to keep development aligned with the original master plan. Encroachment on designated green spaces and unauthorized construction in peripheral areas have complicated efforts to expand the city systematically. Planners face the dual challenge of accommodating new arrivals while preserving environmental buffers around the city.

Transport remains a persistent bottleneck. The few functional bus routes operated by the Abuja Urban Transport Programme serve only a fraction of daily commuters. Many residents rely on privately owned tricycles and motorcycles, which operate in a regulatory grey area and contribute to road safety concerns.

What the Redesign Could Entail

Government officials familiar with the planning process said proposals would likely include satellite city expansions, upgraded public transit systems, and revised building codes for new developments. The FCT Minister has been tasked with coordinating input from the Works Ministry, the Housing Authority, and the Environment Protection Agency.

A source close to the presidency said the president wants the revised FCT design to demonstrate Nigeria's ambitions on the continental stage. Abuja must project an image consistent with Africa's largest economy, the source told Vanguard News. The city currently hosts the African Union headquarters, and diplomatic missions have increasingly voiced concerns about infrastructure quality in the surrounding areas.

Financing such an overhaul presents immediate difficulties. Nigeria's fiscal position remains strained, with competing demands from security, education, and healthcare sectors. Officials suggested public-private partnerships could help fund large-scale infrastructure projects, though no specific investors have been named.

Community Perspectives on Capital Expansion

Residents of existing neighbourhoods expressed cautious optimism about the president's announcement. Some welcomed the prospect of improved services, while others worried that ambitious redevelopment could displace long-established communities. Market traders near Wuse Zone 5 have seen their livelihoods disrupted by previous road expansion projects and called for clearer compensation frameworks.

Urban development analysts pointed to Lagos as a precedent for large-scale metropolitan restructuring. The Lagos State Government has pursued aggressive waterfront regeneration and light rail construction over the past decade, drawing both praise and criticism. The FCT redesign will likely draw on lessons from those experiences, adapting them to Abuja's distinct planning history.

Civil society organisations urged the government to ensure the redesign process remains transparent and inclusive. They called for public consultations before any formal plans are adopted, arguing that communities most affected by changes should have a direct voice in shaping them.

Regional and Continental Implications

The FCT overhaul comes at a time when several African capitals are grappling with similar pressures. Nairobi has expanded its metropolitan boundary, while Dakar has invested heavily in new highway networks to ease congestion. Regional bodies have emphasised the importance of well-functioning capital cities for attracting investment and hosting international summits.

Nigeria's ability to manage Abuja's growth will reflect on its standing within the Economic Community of West African States. The bloc frequently convenes in the Nigerian capital, and the quality of conference facilities and transport links influences how the country is perceived by visiting delegations. Tinubu's directive signals that the administration intends to treat infrastructure as a foreign policy tool alongside diplomacy.

Next Steps and Timeline

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is expected to convene its first planning session within the coming weeks. A preliminary report will then be submitted to the president for review before any public announcements about specific projects. Cabinet members have been asked to identify quick-win improvements that can demonstrate progress ahead of longer-term construction timelines.

What to watch: whether the administration can translate presidential intent into actionable plans before the next budget cycle. The outcome of initial consultations with state governments and community leaders will signal whether the redesign process will proceed smoothly or face political resistance.

See Also

Poll Will this news affect your daily life? Yes No Yes 69% No 31% 654 votes