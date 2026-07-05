Belgium secured their place in the World Cup last 16 after a dramatic stoppage-time goal sparked wild celebrations among their fans, with the strike con…

Belgium secured their place in the World Cup last 16 after a dramatic stoppage-time goal sparked wild celebrations among their fans, with the strike confirmed as the latest-ever goal in the tournament's history. The goal came in the dying seconds of their group match against Senegal, breaking a record that had stood for decades.

Record-Breaking Moment

The goal, scored in the 99th minute, sent shockwaves through the stadium and left Belgian supporters in a frenzy. Television replays confirmed the ball crossed the line with just seconds remaining in added time, setting a new benchmark for late goals in World Cup history. Belgium were trailing 1-0 until that moment, with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Health & Medicine · Belgium Break Record with Latest-Ever Goal to Reach World Cup Last 16

The previous record for the latest-ever World Cup goal stood at 97th minute, set during the 2018 tournament in Russia. The new record surpassed that by a full two minutes of stoppage time.

Belgium's Qualification Sealed

The dramatic victory lifted Belgium to six points from two matches, guaranteeing their progress to the knockout stages with one group game still to play. The win also provided a significant confidence boost after a shaky start to their campaign. Belgium will face their final group opponents in what promises to be a less pressured encounter now that advancement is secured.

The team arrived in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites, and despite the nervy passage to qualification, they have avoided an early exit that would have stunned the football world.

Fans React

Belgian supporters packed into the stadium erupted as the ball hit the net, with many disbeliefing at what they had witnessed. Social media platforms saw an immediate surge in reaction videos showing fans embracing, screaming, and celebrating the incredible moment. The hashtag marking the record goal began trending within minutes of the final whistle.

Outside the stadium, fans who had gathered in Brussels and other cities across Belgium continued celebrating well into the night, with footage showing crowds singing and chanting long after the match ended.

Senegal's Disappointment

For Senegal, the result was a bitter blow. They had controlled large portions of the match and appeared destined for a famous victory that would have complicated Belgium's qualification hopes. The defeat leaves them needing results in their remaining matches to keep their own advancement prospects alive.

Senegal's coach addressed reporters after the match, acknowledging the cruel nature of the defeat while praising his players' performance. The team must now regroup quickly ahead of their next fixture.

What Comes Next

Belgium will use their final group match as an opportunity to rest key players and fine-tune tactics ahead of the knockout rounds. Their opponent in the last 16 will be confirmed once all group results are complete. The team's next test will determine whether they can maintain the momentum from this remarkable victory.

For Senegal, the focus shifts immediately to recovery and preparation. They must secure a positive result in their next match to keep their World Cup hopes alive, with their tournament future now hanging in the balance.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The hashtag marking the record goal began trending within minutes of the final whistle.Outside the stadium, fans who had gathered in Brussels and other cities across Belgium continued celebrating well into the night, with footage showing crowds singing and chanting long after the match ended.Senegal's DisappointmentFor Senegal, the result was a bitter blow. The team must now regroup quickly ahead of their next fixture.What Comes NextBelgium will use their final group match as an opportunity to rest key players and fine-tune tactics ahead of the knockout rounds. — panapress.org Editorial Team