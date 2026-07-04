Dutch national team coach Ronald Koeman has called for a more disciplined defensive display as the Netherlands prepare to face Morocco in an upcoming in…

Dutch national team coach Ronald Koeman has called for a more disciplined defensive display as the Netherlands prepare to face Morocco in an upcoming international friendly. The Oranje manager singled out his backline for improvement following recent unconvincing performances, insisting that clean sheets must become the standard rather than the exception.

Koeman's Defensive Manifesto

The Netherlands coach addressed reporters at the team training base in Zeist, outlining exactly what he expects from his players against the North African side. Koeman specifically referenced the need for better communication between centre-backs and full-backs, describing the current defensive structure as "fixable" but requiring sharper concentration during match situations.

Economy & Business · Koeman Demands Defensive Improvements as Netherlands Face Morocco

Morocco, ranked among Africa's top teams and regular World Cup participants, represent a significant test for a Netherlands side still rebuilding after their group-stage exit at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The Dutch have won only one of their last four matches, with that solitary victory coming against minnows Gibraltar.

Gakpo Gets the Nod

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has been confirmed in the starting eleven for the Morocco encounter. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout year at club level, scoring consistently in the Eredivisie before his January transfer to Liverpool. Koeman dismissed any concerns about Gakpo's fitness, stating the player has trained fully with the squad and is eager to make his mark.

Gakpo's inclusion provides the Netherlands with attacking flexibility. His ability to play across the front three means Koeman can deploy him as a central striker or on either flank depending on how the match unfolds. The Dutch will need that creativity against a Moroccan side known for their defensive organisation and rapid counter-attacks.

Morocco's Threat

Morocco arrives in Amsterdam having recently reached the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, a historic achievement that sent shockwaves through African and Arab football. Their pragmatic style, combined with technically gifted players in midfield, makes them dangerous opponents capable of frustrating more possession-based teams.

The Atlas Lions have scheduled this friendly as part of their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Head coach Walid Regragui has called up a blend of experienced internationals and younger players, using the fixture to assess squad depth ahead of the continental tournament.

Strategic Implications

For the Netherlands, this match serves as a crucial barometer of progress under Koeman, who returned for a second spell as national team manager in early 2023. The Dutch have struggled to recapture the fluid, attacking football that characterised their 2010 World Cup final appearance, and defensive inconsistency has been a recurring concern.

Koeman has publicly backed his tactical approach but acknowledged that execution on the pitch must improve. The match against Morocco offers an opportunity to demonstrate whether recent training ground sessions have addressed the structural issues he has identified.

What Comes Next

The Netherlands face Morocco at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday evening. Koeman is expected to name his final squad on Friday, with several players nursing minor knocks but none ruled out as of Thursday's training session. The Dutch will then travel to face a European opponent in a second friendly next week, giving Koeman additional data before naming his squad for the next Nations League fixtures.

Viewers should watch whether Gakpo can translate his domestic form onto the international stage and whether Koeman's defensive demands translate into tangible improvements during the ninety minutes.

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