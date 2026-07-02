ZAGREB, CROATIA — Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed on Thursday that defender Josko Gvardiol has been dropped from the squad ahead of their inte…

ZAGREB, CROATIA — Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed on Thursday that defender Josko Gvardiol has been dropped from the squad ahead of their international friendly against Ghana, marking a unexpected change just three days before kickoff.

Sudden Squad Change Surprises Fans

Gvardiol, who plays his club football for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has been a regular fixture in the Croatian national team setup since making his debut in 2021. The 22-year-old centre-back featured prominently during Croatia's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, starting five of the six matches.

Environment & Nature · Croatia Drops Gvardiol from Squad — Ghana Summons Sulemana for Friendly

The decision to leave him out of the 23-man squad comes amid reported muscle fatigue, though the Croatian Football Federation has not issued an official medical statement. Sources close to the training camp in Zagreb suggest Gvardiol was absent from Wednesday's full-session practice.

Ghana Moves Quickly to Recall Sulemana

Across the Atlantic, Ghana's Black Stars have moved to bolster their squad by recalling Mohammed Sulemana from domestic duty. The 19-year-old forward, who plies his trade with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, will join the team in Split on Friday evening.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton announced the squad changes during a press conference in Accra, stating that Sulemana's inclusion adds attacking depth to a squad already featuring established names like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

Sulemana's Rapid Rise

Sulemana caught national attention earlier this season after scoring eight goals in twelve league appearances for Hearts of Oak. His recall marks a return to the senior setup following a brief spell with Ghana's under-23 team during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The forward is expected to provide competition for a starting spot in Hughton's preferred 4-3-3 formation. Ghana will be looking to build on their recent 2-1 victory over Madagascar when they face Croatia.

Match Context and Stakes

The friendly, scheduled for Sunday at Stadion Poljud in Split, serves as preparation for both teams ahead of their respective international obligations. Croatia will use the match to fine-tune tactics before June's Nations League finals, while Ghana is eyeing match practice ahead of their 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September.

Dalic's side enter the fixture having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wales in their last outing, a result that prompted scrutiny over the team's defensive organisation. Without Gvardiol, the Croatian coaching staff will likely turn to Josip Sutalo or Martin Erlic to partner with Dejan Lovren at centre-back.

What to Watch in Split

Sunday's encounter marks the first meeting between the two nations since their 2022 World Cup group stage clash in Qatar, which ended in a 0-0 draw. That match saw Ghana dominate large portions of the second half before being denied by a resilient Croatian defence marshalled by Dominik Livakovic in goal.

For Ghana, this fixture represents a chance to test themselves against a side ranked 10th in the latest FIFA world rankings. Hughton has emphasised the importance of playing high-calibre opposition as the team builds toward the AFCON tournament.

Supporters can expect a competitive match with both coaches expected to field strong lineups despite it being a friendly. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1900 local time on Sunday evening.

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