Achraf Hakimi has become the most-capped African player in World Cup history after appearing in his 13th match at the tournament. The Paris Saint-Germai…

Achraf Hakimi has become the most-capped African player in World Cup history after appearing in his 13th match at the tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain defender achieved the milestone during Morocco's latest appearance at football's premier competition, eclipsing the previous record held by Tunisia's Sadik Sassi. Hakimi's accomplishment spans multiple World Cup cycles, with the 26-year-old first representing Morocco at the senior level in 2017 before establishing himself as an undisputed starter across three separate tournaments. The record was confirmed during a qualifying match as Morocco began their campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

From Madrid Academy to World Cup Record Holder

Hakimi was born in Madrid and came through Real Madrid's famed academy system before making his professional debut for the senior side. His breakthrough came during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he started every match as Morocco competed in their first tournament in two decades. The right-back transferred to Borussia Dortmund in 2019 to secure regular first-team football, and his performances there attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who signed him in 2021 for a reported fee exceeding 60 million euros. At PSG, he has developed into one of the most complete full-backs in European football, combining defensive solidity with attacking quality that has made him a key figure for both club and country.

Health & Medicine · Achraf Hakimi Breaks African World Cup Record After 13 Appearances

Morocco's Golden Generation Delivers Historic Results

The record-setting achievement reflects Morocco's transformation into one of Africa's dominant footballing nations under the leadership of coach Walid Regragui. Hakimi has been central to the Atlas Lions' success at consecutive World Cups, starting all five matches during their remarkable run to the semi-finals in Qatar three years ago. That performance marked the first time an African team had reached the final four of the competition, and Hakimi's performances throughout the tournament drew praise from football analysts worldwide. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, whether delivering crucial assists or making vital defensive interventions, has defined Morocco's tactical approach under Regragui.

Consistency Across Three World Cup Cycles

What distinguishes Hakimi's record is the consistency he has shown across multiple tournaments, maintaining his place in the starting eleven despite changes in management and tactical systems. He started both matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before the tournament was postponed, then featured in every game of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals when the competition resumed later that year. His longevity and durability have been equally impressive, with the defender rarely missing matches through injury during international breaks. This reliability has made him invaluable to Morocco's ambitions as they target another strong showing at the 2026 edition.

Hakimi's achievement arrives at a significant moment for African representation at the World Cup, with the tournament expanding to 48 teams from 2026 onward. More African nations will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level, potentially creating more players who can challenge his record in the decades ahead. The defender himself has spoken publicly about his pride in representing Africa at the World Cup, describing the tournament as the pinnacle of international football where players can write their names into the continent's history books. His success has inspired a generation of young Moroccan and African players who see his journey from Madrid to the top of European football as a template for their own ambitions.

What Comes Next for Morocco's Record Holder

Morocco's campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is already underway, with Hakimi expected to feature heavily as the Atlas Lions aim to secure their place at the expanded tournament. The qualifying rounds will take place throughout 2025, providing Hakimi with opportunities to extend his record further before the competition begins in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Football fans across Africa will be watching to see whether he can maintain his remarkable consistency and guide Morocco to another successful World Cup appearance. The next major milestone within reach for Hakimi is becoming the first African player to appear in 15 World Cup matches, a target he could realistically achieve if Morocco progresses deep into the 2026 tournament.

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