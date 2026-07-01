Cape Town's premier music event is undergoing its most significant expansion in years. Organisers confirmed the Cape Town International Jazz Festival wi…

Cape Town's premier music event is undergoing its most significant expansion in years. Organisers confirmed the Cape Town International Jazz Festival will extend beyond its traditional weekend format to span an entire month, featuring both established venues and new outdoor stages across the city.

A Month of Music, Not Just a Weekend

For over two decades, the festival has drawn thousands to Cape Town's waterfront venues each March. This year, the programme stretches from early April through the first week of May, with performances scheduled across at least four distinct districts including the V&A Waterfront, the Castle of Good Hope precinct, and two new locations in the northern suburbs.

Economy & Business · Cape Town Jazz Festival Goes Month-Long — Georgia Jones Reveals Biggest Run Yet

Georgia Jones, the festival's creative director, announced the change at a press conference held at the Cape Town City Hall. She described the expansion as a direct response to audience demand and the desire to showcase the full breadth of South African jazz talent.

"We have spent years hearing from festival-goers that they want more," Jones told reporters. "A single weekend can only hold so many acts. By extending the celebration, we give more artists a platform and give audiences more reasons to keep coming back."

Youngblood Returns With Fresh Talent

The Youngblood Alliance, the youth development wing of the festival, will anchor the opening week with a series of free daytime concerts. These performances target emerging artists under the age of 25 and have produced several nationally recognised musicians since the programme launched.

Dr Iqbal, who leads the Youngblood educational initiative, noted that this year's cohort includes 23 acts from six provinces. The lineup represents a deliberate effort to move beyond Cape Town's established jazz circuit and bring younger voices into the spotlight.

"The month-long format allows us to invest more in mentorship," Dr Iqbal explained. "Artists who might have performed once and disappeared now have multiple opportunities to refine their craft in front of live audiences."

Economic Boost for Local Business

The festival's expansion carries clear economic implications for Cape Town's hospitality sector. Hotels near the waterfront typically see occupancy rates exceed 90 percent during the traditional event weekend. Tourism officials estimate the extended programme could generate additional revenue for restaurants, guesthouses, and transport operators who have struggled with inconsistent visitor numbers this year.

Local vendors who rent stalls at festival grounds have welcomed the longer schedule. Several small business owners cited in local media reports said they currently lose money on setup costs that a single weekend rarely recovers. A month of foot traffic changes that calculation significantly.

What's New This Year

Four new outdoor stages added across Cape Town's northern suburbs

Free daytime concerts during the opening week through the Youngblood programme

Extended late-night sessions at three waterfront venues

A collaborative evening featuring South African and international artists

Programme Highlights and Ticket Information

Ticketing operates on a tiered system. Weekend passes for the core festival dates remain the premium option, while individual event tickets start at lower price points designed to attract younger attendees. Organisers have yet to release the full lineup, but confirmed that headliners will include both Grammy-winning international acts and several musicians currently dominating South African music charts.

Early-bird registration opens to the public on the festival website beginning next month. Priority access will be given to existing mailing list subscribers, a move organisers say rewards their most loyal attendees.

Why the Timing Matters

The announcement arrives as Cape Town competes more aggressively for international tourism against cities like Nairobi, Lagos, and Marrakech, all of which have invested heavily in cultural tourism campaigns over the past two years. The expanded festival positions South Africa's second-largest city as a destination that can sustain visitor interest beyond a single weekend.

Analysts tracking Africa's live entertainment sector note that multi-week festivals consistently outperform single events in visitor dwell time and repeat attendance. Johannesburg hosts several large-scale music gatherings, but none currently operate on a month-long basis, giving Cape Town a potential competitive edge.

What Comes Next

Festival organisers will publish the complete schedule in stages beginning next month. The first announcement will cover the Youngblood opening week, followed by the waterfront programme, and finally the collaborative closing weekend.

Attendees should watch for an official reveal of international headliners in the coming weeks. The closing weekend, scheduled for early May, is expected to be the most heavily attended portion of the expanded programme.

See Also

Editorial Opinion What's New This Year Four new outdoor stages added across Cape Town's northern suburbs Free daytime concerts during the opening week through the Youngblood programme Extended late-night sessions at three waterfront venues A collaborative evening featuring South African and international artists Programme Highlights and Ticket Information Ticketing operates on a tiered system. Analysts tracking Africa's live entertainment sector note that multi-week festivals consistently outperform single events in visitor dwell time and repeat attendance. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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