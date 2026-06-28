Ismaël Saïbari etched his name into World Cup history on Tuesday, becoming the first Moroccan and the first African player ever to score in three consec…

Ismaël Saïbari etched his name into World Cup history on Tuesday, becoming the first Moroccan and the first African player ever to score in three consecutive World Cup matches. The milestone came during Morocco's group stage campaign, cementing his status as one of the tournament's most prolific finishers.

A Historic Feat Unfolds

Saïbari found the back of the net in Morocco's opening group match, setting the tone for what would become a historic run. He followed that with another goal in the second group game, before completing the hat-trick of scoring across consecutive matches in Morocco's final group-stage fixture. The achievement places him in elite company among the world's greatest forwards.

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No African player before Saïbari had managed to score in three straight World Cup appearances. The record spans decades of tournament football, with the 25-year-old midfielder-turned-forward breaking through a barrier that had long seemed unreachable for players from the continent.

The achievement reflects the steady growth of Moroccan football on the global stage. Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab nation to advance that far in the tournament's history. Saïbari's individual brilliance now builds on that foundation, giving supporters another reason to believe in the national team's prospects.

What the Numbers Show

Saïbari has accumulated three goals across his last three World Cup appearances. His scoring rate places him among the top performers in the current tournament's group stage, with his contributions proving decisive in Morocco's push for advancement to the knockout rounds.

The Man Behind the Record

Born in the Netherlands to Moroccan parents, Saïbari qualifies to play for Morocco through his heritage. He made his international debut in 2022 and has since become a key figure in the squad coached by Walid Regragui. His versatility allows him to operate as an attacking midfielder or forward, making him a constant threat to opposing defences.

European clubs have taken notice. Saïbari plays his club football in the Netherlands, where his performances have drawn attention from larger European leagues ahead of the next transfer window.

The record carries weight beyond Morocco's borders. For decades, African players have been underrepresented among World Cup scoring leaders. Saïbari's achievement challenges the narrative that forwards from the continent struggle to maintain consistency at the sport's highest level.

Social media erupted following the announcement, with fans across Africa celebrating what many described as a landmark moment. The Moroccan Football Federation issued a statement praising Saïbari's dedication and discipline.

What Comes Next

Morocco faces a crucial knockout-stage match in the coming days. Saïbari's scoring streak will face its stiffest test yet against a defensively organised opponent expected to prioritise shutting down the midfielder's attacking runs. Whether he can extend the record to four consecutive matches will capture attention across the continent.

Football administrators in other African nations have already pointed to Saïbari's development model as a template worth studying. The blend of European club experience with African national team commitment appears to be producing results that were once considered beyond reach.

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