African health officials are pressing donor nations to honour existing funding commitments for HIV/AIDS programmes, warning that premature withdrawal of…

African health officials are pressing donor nations to honour existing funding commitments for HIV/AIDS programmes, warning that premature withdrawal of support could reverse two decades of progress across the continent. The appeal comes as Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya outlined what he called a realistic pathway to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, contingent on sustained international partnership.

Continental Strategy Takes Shape

The Africa CDC has released a framework positioning African nations to lead the response to HIV/AIDS rather than depend indefinitely on external financing. Kaseya described the approach as the continent taking ownership of its health security while requesting that global partners respect the timeline African governments have set. The strategy focuses on domestic resource mobilisation, local pharmaceutical production, and strengthening primary healthcare systems that deliver antiretroviral therapy to more than 25 million Africans currently receiving treatment.

Health & Medicine · Africa CDC Demands World Keep AIDS Funding Promises as Deadline Nears

Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, who serves as the Africa CDC's Head of the Division of Disease Control and Prevention, joined Kaseya in presenting the framework to international stakeholders. She emphasised that African nations are not asking for charity but for predictable partnerships that allow countries to transition at their own pace. The presentation highlighted progress made since 2010, when fewer than 1 million people on the continent had access to life-saving medication.

Funding Gap Threatens Progress

Global health financing has shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic, with several major donors reducing contributions to HIV/AIDS programmes. Kaseya warned that cutting funding now would cost more in the long run as treatment interruptions lead to drug resistance and increased transmission rates. The Africa CDC estimates that completing the job will require approximately $12 billion in combined domestic and international investment over the next six years.

Health ministries across Sub-Saharan Africa have expressed concern about replacing donor funds with domestic budgets already stretched by competing priorities including malaria control, maternal health, and emerging disease threats. In Nigeria, the National AIDS Control Programme has had to ration test kits in some states due to supply chain disruptions linked to funding delays from international partners.

Local Manufacturing Push

Central to Africa's strategy is reducing dependence on imported medicines and diagnostic tools. The Africa CDC framework calls for establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in at least four regions of the continent to produce antiretrovirals, testing reagents, and preventive treatments locally. Kaseya pointed to lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, when African nations waited months for vaccine shipments while wealthier countries immunised their populations first.

South Africa has already emerged as a leader in local ARV production, with facilities in Gauteng province supplying medications to neighbouring countries. The Africa CDC wants to replicate this model across East, West, and Central Africa by 2027.

Community Health Systems Under Strain

The backbone of Africa's AIDS response has always been community health workers who deliver medication, conduct testing, and trace contacts in remote areas. These workers, many of them unpaid or earning stipends, report that donor funding delays have disrupted their outreach activities in Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Without consistent support, officials fear that key populations most at risk of infection will fall out of contact with testing and prevention services.

Uganda's Ministry of Health confirmed last month that 340,000 people living with HIV in the country's northern region faced temporary treatment interruptions when a Global Fund shipment arrived three months late. The Ministry stated that while no patients died during the disruption, the incident illustrates the fragility of supply chains that African countries do not fully control.

What Happens Next

The global replenishment conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is scheduled for later this year. African health officials are preparing a unified position paper calling for commitments that extend beyond traditional donor cycles. Kaseya has requested meetings with finance ministers from G7 nations before the conference to present the Africa CDC's data on what full funding would achieve.

African civil society organisations have backed the continental framework, though some advocates warn that ownership rhetoric should not become an excuse for wealthy nations to abandon their responsibilities. The next six months will test whether international partners view Africa's AIDS response as a success story worth completing or a programme to wind down.

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