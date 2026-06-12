The proverb has circulated for generations across West Africa: "A rooster is not expected to crow for the whole world." It arrives quietly, yet it cuts …

The proverb has circulated for generations across West Africa: "A rooster is not expected to crow for the whole world." It arrives quietly, yet it cuts through the noise of international development discourse, foreign policy pressures, and the relentless demand that African nations perform for external audiences. Now, amid shifting global alliances and a continent of 1.4 billion people, the saying is experiencing a quiet revival. The question it poses remains uncomfortable: why does Africa keep trying to crow for everyone else?

The proverb's roots and resonance

Oral traditions across Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone carry some version of this saying. Anthropologists and linguists who study African proverbs note the phrase operates on two levels. On the surface, it describes practical reality — a rooster crows to mark territory, summon hens, or alert its flock. It is not broadcast media. Yet beneath that simplicity lies a sharper argument about legitimacy, scope, and self-knowledge. A rooster that exhausts itself trying to sound across oceans loses its purpose at home.

Environment & Nature · Africa's Rooster Moment: Why the Continent Must Set Its Own Agenda

In Lagos and Accra, in community gatherings and university lectures, the saying has long served as a counterweight to the pressure African leaders face to perform on global stages. A former Nigerian diplomat, speaking at a 2023 pan-African conference in Nairobi, quoted the proverb when criticising aid conditionalities that demand policy changes in exchange for foreign funding. "We are being asked to crow louder for them," the diplomat said, "while our own chickens go hungry."

The noise of international expectation

For decades, African nations have operated within systems that reward visibility over substance. Foreign donors want measurable outcomes. International media outlets want compelling stories of crisis or transformation. Global financial institutions want policy reforms that align with their frameworks. Each of these stakeholders expects a certain kind of crowing — data-driven, crisis-framed, reform-oriented. The pressure builds.

Consider the experience of Uganda's health sector. Between 2015 and 2022, international donors provided roughly 20 percent of the country's health budget. Each funding cycle came with reporting requirements, programme audits, and expectations about what metrics to prioritise. Officials in Kampala describe spending as much time preparing reports for Geneva and Washington as they spend treating patients in rural hospitals. The rooster is busy announcing itself to visitors while the coop falls into disrepair.

When external validation becomes a trap

The danger is not that Africa ignores the world entirely. The proverb does not call for isolation. The danger is that validating external expectations becomes the primary measure of success. A ministry that wins praise from the World Bank for its reform agenda may simultaneously fail to address the specific needs of its own farmers, traders, and urban workers. The crowing grows louder abroad. The hens stop laying at home.

South Africa's energy sector offers a cautionary tale. For years, international climate finance encouraged the country to pursue renewable transitions on timelines set by foreign investors. The result was a fragmented approach that satisfied donor frameworks while the national grid deteriorated. Load-shedding became a daily reality for millions of households in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The rooster had been rehearsing someone else's song.

What self-determination actually requires

The proverb demands a harder question: what would it mean for African institutions to crow for their own world? This is not merely rhetoric. Several developments suggest the continent is beginning to answer that question on its own terms.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, which entered into force in 2019, represents one of the most ambitious attempts to define intra-African commerce on African terms. By 2023, 54 of the 55 African Union member states had signed the agreement. Trade volume within the continent has risen slowly but steadily, reaching $192 billion according to African Union data. The goal is not to reject global trade but to ensure African businesses trade with each other before being compelled to trade with everyone else.

In Kenya, the government's shift toward issuing infrastructure bonds denominated in shillings rather than dollars reflects a similar logic. Officials in Nairobi have explicitly described the move as reducing dependence on foreign capital markets, even if it means accepting higher borrowing costs initially. The trade-off is deliberate. Better to crow locally at lower volume than to owe your voice to someone else's pocket.

The media dimension

African journalists and media organisations face their own version of this tension. International wire services have long determined which African stories reach global audiences. Crisis dominates. Conflict sells. The narrative of a continent struggling is commercially reliable. Stories of quiet competence, gradual improvement, or complex nuance require more effort and offer less spectacle.

Several African newsrooms are pushing back. Platforms like The Continent newspaper, launched in 2020 and distributed across 22 countries, deliberately foregrounds African reporting without the lens of external crisis. Its editors have said the paper exists because African readers deserve to read about their own countries as places where things happen, not just places where things go wrong. The rooster is learning to address its own flock first.

This matters because media narratives shape policy. When international institutions see Africa primarily through a lens of fragility, their interventions reflect that lens. When African media tells more complete stories, it creates pressure for more complete engagement.

What the proverb does not say

Critics will note the proverb can be misused. It could justify autarky, insularity, or the rejection of legitimate critique. It could become a slogan for governments that simply do not want scrutiny. That is a real risk. The proverb does not say that African institutions are beyond question. It says they are not required to answer only to foreign questioners.

The distinction matters. An African government that fails its citizens because it prioritises external approval deserves criticism from both inside and outside the continent. But the proverb challenges a specific pattern: the habit of measuring African success primarily by external applause. It asks whether the chickens are fed, whether the coop is secure, whether the rooster still has a voice at dawn.

Looking ahead

The coming decade will test whether African institutions can sustain locally-defined agendas under pressure. Several summits in 2025 will bring African heads of state together with external partners. The language of those conversations — who sets the agenda, who reports on outcomes, whose metrics prevail — will reveal whether the proverb's wisdom is gaining traction or fading into inspirational wallpaper.

What to watch: whether the African Union's new strategic plan, expected to be formalised by mid-2025, explicitly prioritises intra-continental cooperation over external donor coordination. Also watch whether regional development banks, particularly the African Development Bank, continue shifting capital toward local currency instruments. These moves would represent concrete crowing for domestic audiences rather than performance for foreign shareholders.

The rooster has never owed the world anything. What it owes its flock is presence, clarity, and the willingness to crow when it matters most — on its own terms, in its own time.

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