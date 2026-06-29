Another group of Nigerians who were stranded abroad has returned home. The second batch of evacuees from South Africa arrived at Murtala Muhammed Intern…

Another group of Nigerians who were stranded abroad has returned home. The second batch of evacuees from South Africa arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Saturday, marking another step in an ongoing effort to bring home citizens who had sought opportunities across the border.

Arrival in Lagos

The aircraft touched down at one of West Africa's busiest airports as officials from the foreign ministry and airport authorities oversaw the reception process. This marks the second evacuation flight organised between the two countries in recent months. The first batch arrived earlier this year, and authorities confirmed this latest group includes dozens of passengers who had been waiting for assistance.

Technology & Innovation · Second Batch of Stranded Nigerians Returns from South Africa to Lagos

Ground crews guided the plane to a designated bay while health officials set up screening stations nearby. The arrival drew a mix of anxious families waiting inside the terminal and media crews covering the story for Nigerian audiences.

Why Citizens Were Stranded

Nigerians in South Africa have faced growing challenges over the past year. Economic pressures, shifting immigration policies, and occasional tensions in host communities have left some unable to sustain their stays abroad. Several nationals who spoke to reporters described difficulties renew documentation, securing steady employment, and navigating an increasingly complex legal environment.

The foreign ministry received a wave of requests for consular assistance as conditions deteriorated for some migrants. Nigerian officials in Pretoria worked to identify citizens in distress and compile lists for evacuation prioritisation.

Ongoing Documentation Issues

Many of those evacuated reportedly struggled with expired passports and missing identification papers. The consular team in South Africa spent weeks processing emergency travel documents before departures could proceed. Without valid documentation, returnees faced additional hurdles at border controls in both countries.

Government Response

The foreign ministry stated that it had coordinated closely with South African authorities throughout the evacuation process. Letters exchanged between the two governments in recent months addressed protocols for identifying stranded nationals and arranging transport. Officials on both sides described the operation as routine but necessary.

Local media reported that the Nigerian mission in Pretoria fielded hundreds of calls from citizens seeking help. The embassy expanded its consular hours and deployed additional staff to handle the workload. Nigeria's high commission confirmed that paperwork for several hundred nationals remains pending.

Processing at the Airport

Returning citizens passed through health screening stations before completing immigration formalities. Officials checked travel documents against passenger manifests while representatives from support agencies waited to offer assistance. Some evacuees required onward travel arrangements to states outside Lagos.

Health screening at designated airport zones

Document verification by immigration officers

Coordination with state-level welfare agencies

Referrals to counselling services for trauma support

Lagos state officials said they had prepared temporary accommodation for any returnees who lacked fixed addresses. The state government works alongside federal agencies during mass evacuation events to prevent crowding at the airport.

Family Reactions

Inside the terminal, relatives clutched photographs and phones as they waited near the arrivals gate. Several families said they had not heard from their loved ones for weeks before learning about the evacuation plans. One woman told reporters she had sold household items to cover communication costs while her brother was stranded in Johannesburg.

The reunions were largely orderly, though emotional. Children ran toward parents who had been abroad for months. Some returnees appeared exhausted from the journey and the circumstances that preceded it.

Broader Migration Questions

The repeated evacuations have reignited debate in Nigeria about migration patterns and the risks citizens face abroad. Advocacy groups argue that better pre-departure information could reduce the number of nationals who end up in vulnerable situations. They point to cases where migrants paid large fees to agents promising stable work overseas, only to find the reality quite different.

Government officials acknowledge the challenge but say they cannot prevent citizens from seeking opportunities abroad. A foreign ministry spokesperson noted that consular support remains available to all Nigerians regardless of their legal status in other countries.

What Comes Next

Authorities indicated that at least one more evacuation flight is being arranged in the coming weeks. The foreign ministry is working through a backlog of requests from citizens who remain in South Africa and have requested repatriation. Officials have not announced a firm date for the next departure.

Returnees are expected to receive brief counselling and referrals to state welfare offices. The process aims to connect evacuees with employment services and reintegration support where available. Officials say they will monitor the situation and adjust resources as needed.

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