Ghana welcomed Caribbean leaders to Accra this week as the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission unveiled a sweeping 10-point manifesto seeking for…

Ghana welcomed Caribbean leaders to Accra this week as the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission unveiled a sweeping 10-point manifesto seeking formal apologies and financial compensation from European nations for centuries of colonial-era slavery and native genocide.

Accra Summit Draws Regional Leaders

The two-day summit in Ghana's capital brought together foreign ministers and reparations advocates from across the Caribbean. Officials from Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti were among those present. The meetings built on growing momentum behind restitution claims that have simmered for decades but only recently gained formal institutional backing.

Politics & Governance · Ghana Hosts Caribbean Reparations Talks — 10-Point Plan Targets Former Colonisers

The Caribbean Community, known as Caricom, established its reparations commission in 2013. Since then, the body has pursued a coordinated legal and diplomatic strategy against former colonial powers, particularly Britain, France, and the Netherlands. This week's gathering marked one of the most substantive engagements between Caricom officials and an African nation directly connected to the transatlantic slave trade.

The 10-Point Manifesto in Full

The manifesto outlines demands ranging from formal apologies to debt cancellation and cultural heritage programmes. The commission is calling for a full apology delivered at the head-of-state level, coupled with reparations payments calculated using a formula tied to the economic legacy of slavery. Estimates discussed in diplomatic circles have ranged into the hundreds of billions of dollars, though no official figure has been agreed upon.

Beyond financial compensation, the document requests programmes to address persistent health disparities rooted in historical malnutrition and limited healthcare access. Educational initiatives, including curriculum reforms across Caribbean schools, feature prominently in the plan. The commission also wants repatriation assistance for descendants of enslaved Africans who wish to return to the continent.

Debt Relief and Cultural Restoration

Economic provisions in the manifesto include calls for the cancellation of debts owed by Caribbean nations to former colonial powers, arguing these obligations stem from exploitative arrangements. The commission estimates Caribbean states have paid billions in debt service to European creditors since independence, resources it contends should have supported post-colonial development.

Cultural restoration efforts centre on museum collections and archival materials held in European institutions. The document demands the return of artefacts and documents taken during the colonial period, along with funding for Caribbean-run preservation programmes. Several European museums have faced increasing pressure to address their colonial-era collections, though formal repatriation processes remain slow.

Why Ghana's Role Matters

Ghana occupies a unique position in this debate. The West African nation served as a major departure point for enslaved people during the transatlantic trade. Today, it hosts the Door of No Return at Elmina Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site that draws visitors from across the African diaspora. The government has positioning itself as a bridge between Caribbean nations and their claims for accountability.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has publicly supported reparations discussions without committing to specific financial contributions. Ghana's engagement reflects broader African interest in restitution claims, though continental leaders remain divided on whether individual nations should pursue separate negotiations or coordinate through the African Union.

Pushback from Former Colonial Powers

European governments have largely resisted the compensation demands. Britain, which colonised much of the Caribbean, has argued that historical slavery was legal at the time and that modern taxpayers should not bear liability for actions of past generations. The Foreign Office has declined to issue formal apologies, instead pointing to development assistance programmes and historical education initiatives.

France and the Netherlands have taken broadly similar positions, though both have faced domestic legal challenges. A 2023 ruling by a French court dismissed a reparations lawsuit brought by Guadeloupe and Martinique, citing statutes of limitations. The Caribbean commission has vowed to pursue alternative legal channels and escalate diplomatic pressure.

Domestic Support Across the Caribbean

Public opinion polling across Caricom nations shows strong support for reparations, particularly among older generations with direct family memories of indentured servitude and plantation labour. Political parties across the ideological spectrum have incorporated restitution language into their platforms, creating rare bipartisan consensus on the issue.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been among the most vocal advocates. Her government formally apologised to descendants of enslaved people in 2021 and called on European nations to follow suit. Mottley has argued that reparations are not merely about financial transfer but about acknowledging the moral and economic harm that continues to shape Caribbean societies.

What Comes Next

The commission plans to present the manifesto formally to European governments through diplomatic channels over the coming months. Officials indicated they will seek support from African and Latin American nations sympathetic to restitution claims. A follow-up summit is scheduled for later this year, with representatives from civil society organisations invited to participate.

Legal teams are also preparing test cases designed to challenge existing barriers to claims under international law. The strategy combines diplomatic pressure with litigation designed to force courts in European nations to examine the historical basis for slavery-era asset claims. Observers expect the process to take years, but commission members argue sustained engagement has already shifted the terms of debate in their favour.

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